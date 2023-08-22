Police investigating body found in field

An investigation is ongoing after the body of a Sunbury woman was found in a field on Delaware’s west side Monday morning.

The Delaware Police Department was summoned to the area of Franks Field Drive and Penwell Drive Monday around 8:30 a.m. after a deceased person was reported. Police report they located the body of Ashley R. Jackson, 29, of Sunbury, lying in an open field west of 240 Bevan Way.

Personnel from the Delaware County Coroner’s Office were requested, and Jackson’s body was removed and transported to Montgomery County for an autopsy and additional testing, police reported.

According to police, the initial on-scene investigation did not disclose physical signs of injury or foul play. Police said Jackson is believed to have lived in the area.

The circumstances and manner of Jackson’s death remain under investigation.

