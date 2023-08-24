“A Chance Encounter,” the winning photo in Liberty Township’s annual photograph contest, was taken by Larry VanSuch. Courtesy | Liberty Township

Liberty Township Board of Trustees Chair Bryan Newell announced recently that Larry VanSuch won the ownship’s annual photography contest with over 620 public votes for his entry “A Chance Encounter.” Following the winner, Ken Shenefield placed second and Dan Distelhorst placed third.

“We received many great entries in this years’ photo contest and an impressive amount of community participation in the voting process,” said Newell. “The talent of our residents and the beauty of the community is something to be showcased, and we look forward to hosting the contest next year.”

Last month, Liberty Township kicked off its annual amateur photography contest. The theme – “Views of Our Community” – asked participants to submit photos that capture their favorite views of Liberty Township’s beauty.

The contest ended on July 31. From Aug. 1-19, the public had an opportunity to choose first-, second- and third-place winners through social media, online survey and in-person voting.

The winning entries will be exhibited at the township’s future office, as well as on its website and featured on its social media accounts.

Submitted by Liberty Township.