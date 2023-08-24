Mundane items among board business Tanger Outlet Mall in Berkshire Township recently donated $1,000 to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

Delaware’s three commissioners met on April 3, where they approved destroying obsolete county personal property.

State law says the commissioners may determine that county personal property has no value but “may contain sensitive information that must be securely destroyed, rendering the property ineligible for sale,” the meeting journals said.

The destruction of “various hard drives, data tapes, and telephones that are no longer needed for public use, are obsolete, or are unfit for the use for which they were acquired” will be handled by Ohio Mobile Shredding. After the secure destruction, the county will receive a Certificate of Destruction.

Similarly, the commissioners approved discarding promotional items given to the Delaware County Department of Emergency Medical Services at their April 13 meeting. Such mundane yet impactful matters are part of the average Board of Commissioners meetings, typically held twice a week.

Also on April 3, the commissioners approved:

• Installation of epoxy flooring at the county’s EMS Station 4, 4095 State Route 203, Radnor.

• Removal and replacement of curb and sidewalk at Sycamore Trail.

• The partial vacation and release of a drainage easements in the Maple Glen subdivision (east of Africa Road and north of Plumb Road in Berlin Township) and the Villas at Scioto Meadows (south of Home Road, east of Glenmore Drive, north of Golf Village Drive, west of Timber Ridge Drive in Concord Township).

• Owner’s agreements for Berlin Farm West section one and Olentangy Falls East section four.

• The national opioid settlements.

The April 6 meeting was highlighted by the commissioner’s reports, which included the attending of meetings.

At the April 10 meeting, the commissioners forwarded new liquor license requests for two Lewis Center establishments to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control “with no objections and no request for a hearing.” Similarly, liquor license transfers from the Columbus Zoo and Zoombezi Bay were forwarded at the April 17 meeting; and a new liquor license for another Lewis Center establishment on April 24.

It was also noted that the City of Newark and South Bloomfield Township are joining the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission.

Also on April 10, the commissioners approved:

• A feasibility study relating to the Delaware Municipal Airport.

• Bids for the Prefabricated Storm Shelter project at 1776 State Route 521, Delaware.

• Bids for paving the EMS Station 9 parking lot through www.bidexpress.com.

• Bids for asphalt materials to be used by the County Engineer in 2023.

• Roadside mowing contracts with Ashland-based DR Lawncare LLC.

• Owner’s agreements for Berlin Bluffs sections one and two with Pulte Homes.

On April 13, the commissioners honored retiring Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin for his 40-plus years of public service. They also accepted a $1,000 donation to the sheriff’s office from Tanger Outlet Mall.

On April 17, the commissioners also approved:

• The Delaware County Continuity of Operations Plan, which goes by the acronym COOP.

• The Olentangy Environment Control Center (10333 Olentangy River Road, Powell) roofing project for the Regional Sewer District.

• Plats for the Keller subdivision in Berlin Township on 2.7 acres, and the Anthony common access driveway on 64.6 acres in Trenton Township.

• Reappointing Robert Riley and John Kirksey to the Evans Farm New Community Authority Board of Trustees.

• Program costs with the County Risk Sharing Authority.

• Appointed Jeff Balzer as Acting Sheriff for Delaware County.

On April 20, Deputy Administrator Dawn Huston reported the Delaware Transit Board was “showing an 18% increase in ridership than the first quarter of last year.” The commissioners also approved vacating a section of Franklin Street in the unincorporated village of Lewis Center (Orange Township’s trustees supported the vacation) and the closure of its railroad crossings. Another vacation in Orange for a portion of Third Street was to have a public hearing in May.

Also on April 24, the commissioners approved:

• Services for an Economic Development Strategic Plan for the county.

• Supplemental appropriations of $375,000 to repair Whipple Road over the Horseshoe Run bridge.

• The owner’s agreement for Oaks at Big Walnut.

• Paving the parking lot of the Byxbe Campus at a cost of more than $1 million.

Commissioners also attended the MainStreet Delaware Gala Awards, El Vaquero restaurant’s 30th anniversary, OneDelaware luncheon, WIKA ribbon cutting and Land Bank. “There has been much progress on the demolition and brownfield grants,” the report said.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected]