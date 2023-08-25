Liberty quarterback Andrew Leonard fits his way into the end zone during the second quarter of Friday’s game in Powell. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette Glenville’s Bryce West carries the ball during the first quarter of Friday night’s game. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

POWELL — Playing an elite opponent for the second time in as many weeks, little went right for Olentangy Liberty on Friday night as Glenville running back D’Shawntae Jones and the defending state champion Tarblooders ran all over the Patriots en route to a 34-10 win.

Jones rushed for 203 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries, and quarterback Ruel Tomlinson added a rushing score to go along with 145 passing yards to lead Glenville to the win.

The Liberty offense was held to just 96 yards of total offense in the first half as it routinely lost at the line of scrimmage. Quarterback Andrew Leonard was sacked three times, and the Patriots running game was nonexistent.

Glenville (2-0) received the opening kickoff and quickly jumped out to a 6-0 lead after Jones capped off a 10-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, his first of the evening. Jones had five carries for 56 yards on the drive in addition to the touchdown.

Damario Witten’s extra point was no good, but Glenville was off and running and wouldn’t look back.

Following a quick three-and-out by the Liberty offense on its first possession, Tomlinson engineered another Glenville scoring drive. Three swing passes to Bryce West totaled 36 yards and had Glenville back in the red zone. Tomlinson’s 1-yard sneak pushed the Glenville lead to 12-0, although the two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

Desperately in need of an answer, Leonard found Toby Gage on the first play of the ensuing drive for a 68-yard gain to the Glenville 2. Three plays later, Leonard’s keeper got Liberty on the board and cut the Glenville lead to 12-7 with 11:08 remaining in the half.

Stops continued to be hard to come by for the Liberty defense, however, and Glenville quickly pushed the lead back to double digits. Following Layvon Reed’s kickoff return to the Liberty 49, Jones’ second touchdown run of the half completed a five-play drive and increased the Glenville lead to 18-7 after another failed two-point attempt.

Still trailing by 11 late in the half, Liberty defensive back Antonio Kish came up big, intercepting Tomlinson and giving Liberty the ball in plus territory. Leonard was sacked on the first play of the drive, however, and the drive ultimately stalled at the Glenville 17.

Braden Scanlon’s 34-yard field goal salvaged the possession and sent Liberty into the locker room trailing by only an 18-10 margin despite its first-half struggles.

Jones finished the first half with 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries to lead Glenville, and he wasn’t done adding to his big night.

Liberty was unable to do anything with its opening possession of the second half, and following a poor punt, Glenville was set up with great field position at the Liberty 46. On the first play of the drive, Jones outran the Liberty defense 54 yards to the end zone for his third and final touchdown of the evening.

Jones added the two-point conversion to increase Glenville’s lead to 26-10 with 9:11 remaining in the third quarter, and Liberty would never threaten again.

Leonard was intercepted by Glenville’s Jordon Hawkins early in the fourth quarter, and Hawkins returned the interception 19 yards to the end zone for a touchdown to put the exclamation point on a dominant win over Liberty.

Following the game, first-year Liberty head coach John Sansbury said of his team, “We’re not good enough right now. We have to get better in all three phases —special teams, offense, and defense. We played a good football team here, obviously, but the expectation is we’re a good football team and we obviously have some areas to improve.”

Liberty has never shied away from playing premier teams early in the season in hopes of building a battled-tested team late in the year. Sansbury noted there’s still time to right the ship despite the early struggles if his players remain engaged and willing to work.

“Obviously, that’s the key, keeping these guys bought in and keeping them together and believing in what we’re doing and how we’ve done things,” he said. “Luckily, we’ve had plenty of seasons where, like last year, we have a rough start and end up 5-5 but have a good run in the playoffs. We don’t want to do that, to be 5-5. Our goal is to win every single game, and that’s our belief going into it, but we didn’t play well enough to make that happen.”

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Liberty next week as it hosts district rival Olentangy (2-0) in hopes of earning its first win of the season.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.