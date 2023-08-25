Olentangy’s Brayden Moore, left, and Nick Piontkowski, back, compete with Big Walnut’s Amadu Bah for a 50-50 ball during Thursday’s non-league game in Lewis Center. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

The Olentangy boys soccer team opened last season with a massive stretch of games without a loss.

Thanks to Thursday’s 3-0 non-league win over visiting Big Walnut, the Braves (3-0-1) are off to another fast start.

Olentangy certainly started quickly against the Golden Eagles, scoring the only goal it would need less than four minutes into the action.

Lucas Brinkman collected a through-ball in the right corner, made a defender miss with a hesitation move and ripped a low liner inside the near post to put the Braves on top at the 36:23 mark of the first half.

Big Walnut (2-2), looking for an equalizer, got the ball deep in enemy territory thanks to a steal by Kael Dorsey a few minutes later, but his cross to Amadu Bah was headed away by an Olentangy defender.

Christos Zenios nearly made it 2-0 when his tight-angle shot deflected off a Big Walnut defender and into the side of the net, then did, in fact double his team’s lead by burying a goal off the ensuing corner kick with 22:15 left in the first half.

The Golden Eagles started to get some set pieces in enemy territory in the early stages of the second half — a throw-in led to a corner about 10 minutes in — but neither led to a shot on goal.

Olentangy added to its edge when Brenden Eby scored off a nice find from Sawyer Wilbanks with 21 minutes left.

Big Walnut’s best chance of the night came with four minutes to go, but Sam Erndt’s shot curled just wide.

Olentangy returns to action against host Olentangy Orange while Big Walnut will look to get back on track against host Hayes. Both games are slated for Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Delaware Hayes 3, Northland 1

The Pacers picked up their third straight win to start the season Thursday, knocking off visiting Northland in non-league action.

Pray Summers broke the scoring seal off a feed from Chaz Sakala, Isaac Isenbarger scored on a free kick from 38 yards out and Isaiah Clark set up a Izeyah Boose goal to smooth out Hayes’ scoring summary.

Next up, the Pacers are slated to take on host Hilliard Darby today at 11:30 a.m.

From Wednesday

West Jefferson took a 2-0 lead 11 minutes in, but host Buckeye Valley responded with four unanswered en route to a 4-2 win in its home opener Wednesday night in Delaware.

Kaiden Coup led the charge with two goals and an assist. Brady Booher and Vander Webb also found the back of the net while Booher and Timmy Ragiel had assists.

BV keeper Gavin Cameron had one save in the win.

GIRLS SOCCER

Four different players scored as Hayes picked up its third straight win, 4-1, over host Bishop Hartley Thursday night in Columbus.

Mady Taser and Natalię Dye picked up unassisted tallies while Harlow Dye and Reese Laaksonen scored off feeds from Elise Buckerfield and Madeline Bruns, respectively.

Cali Kent anchored the defense with one save in the Pacer goal.

Hayes is slated to return to action Tuesday night against host Big Walnut. First kick is slated for 5:15 p.m.

Also: Big Walnut 1, Clear Fork 1; Olentangy Orange 4, Westerville North 0; Olentangy Berlin 3, Hilliard Bradley 0; Buckeye Valley 6, West Jefferson 0 (from Wednesday).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Bekah Williams collected her third double-double of the season to lead Delaware Christian to a 25-13, 25-20, 25-11 win over host Madison Christian Thursday night.

Williams coupled 13 kills with 19 digs.

Other DCS standouts included Kyra Lansford, who had a double-double of her own with 25 assists and 16 digs; Katie Hobbs, who had five aces, seven kills and nine digs; Ellie Tiede, who had 11 digs and seven kills; and Ella McCoy, who finished with 12 digs and four aces.