Applications sought for Delaware County Transit Board

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners is seeking to appoint members to the Delaware County Transit Board (the “Transit Board”). The Transit Board is comprised of seven members, each of whom serves a three-year term. The Transit Board is responsible for the governance, management, administration and operation of Delaware County’s public transit system.

The Board of County Commissioners is seeking to appoint two members for terms that would commence Oct. 25, and expire Oct. 24, 2026. To be eligible for Transit Board membership, applicants must be residents and electors of Delaware County at the time of appointment and during his/her term of office. It is a statutory requirement of this board that no more than four members can be part of the same political party. It is therefore an application requirement that you disclose your political affiliation. At this time, because of the current composition of the board, we are only seeking applicants who are not members of the Republican Party. Applicants may include those who are not affiliated with any political party.

The Transit Board typically meets on the third Wednesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the Delaware County Transit Office (119 Henderson Court, Delaware). Regular attendance is expected and missing three or more regularly-scheduled board meetings within a calendar year can result in dismissal from the board.

Interested individuals can apply through Delaware County’s online application portal. It can be accessed at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/codelawareoh/jobs/4167015/board-member-delaware-county-transit-board. For any questions regarding this application procedure, please contact Matt Brown, Delaware County Human Resources, at 740-833-2125 or [email protected]

Completed board appointment applications must be received through the online application portal no later than 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Submitted by Delaware County.