Delaware County Property Transfers

534 Parker Run, Galena, Homewood Building Company Llc To: Wilson, Kimberly Jo, $683,823

144 Silver Pine Ln, Lewis Center, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Basinger, William C Stefanie A, $600,250

645 Presidential Way, Delaware, Nutter, Wilda J To: Landes, Kyle R & Lockhart, Nicole M, $299,900

3325 Glen Oaks Ct, Lewis Center, Bien, Stanley M To: Chen, Zixuan & Mo, Liu, $521,675

9110 Longstone Dr, Lewis Center, Longstone Group Llc To: Hadchane, Said & Elouassini, Hasnae, $365,000

2118 Burnt Pond Rd, Ostrander, Wilson, Shannon To: Morro, Ferdinand William & Theresa A, $935,000

299 Federal Cir, Delaware, Lozier, James A & Amber M To: Baker, Ian & Samantha, $345,000

405 Amber Light Cir, Delaware, Lilley, Ashley Rose & Steven Christopher To: Chahine, Hadi, $451,501

8120 Coldharbor Blvd, Lewis Center, Harless, B Scott To: Sabato, Taylor Rose & Von Lintel, Max Luca, $487,000

407 Village Ln, Sunbury, Romanelli And Hughes Building Company To: Mayo, Scott D & Margaret S, $495,000

7818 Genova Dr, Galena, Reserve At Vinmar Llc The To: James, Bruce N & Mary Beth, $165,900

87 Middlemead St, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Vns Llc, $624,223

153 Mahogany Dr, Lewis Center, Rockford Homes Inc To: Sunkari, Sampath Kumar & Pidugu, Sujatha, $626,339

3109 Sinatra Way, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Cavestri, Anna, $582,900

1490 Linseed Ct, Sunbury, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Spaulding, Sharon & Henry II, $571,790

570 Hills-Miller Rd, Delaware, Bliss, Michael D & Shayla R To: Allen, Jeffrey & Blair, Jessica, $569,900

4196 John St, Radnor, Sparks, Margaret H & Hyatt To: Bill, Daniel Burton & Kitty, $137,000

246 Knight Dream St, Delaware, Soderholm, Jeffrey J & Patricia R To: Stover, Lawerance Edward II, $332,900

200 N Franklin St, Delaware, Stultz, Stacy L & Daniel H To: Ford Ann S Trustee, $619,900

7396 Clancy Way, Westerville, Murphy, Christia M To: Kurgan, Jacob J, $445,000

1519 Cabot Ln, Sunbury, Nvr Inc To: Volety, Deepika Rao & Vennelaganti Kiriti, $489,975

1418 Clover St, Sunbury, Rockford Homes Inc To: Weise, Benjamin & Angela, $753,260

422 Talla Rd, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Adelsberger, Bridget, $428,060

1328 Clover St, Sunbury, Nvr Inc To: Ridenbaugh, William D Jr & Jessica A N Trustees, $560,365

463 Talla Rd, Delaware, Terra Alta Llc To: Nvr Inc, $80,340

89 Lucca Rd, Delaware, Terra Alta Llc To: Nvr Inc, $80,340