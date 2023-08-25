Mulberry Estates will be near the Genoa Township Hall. Gary Budzak | The Gazette Estates, projects get planning OK The plans for Mulberry Estates. Courtesy | Genoa Twp.

The Delaware County Regional Planning Commission (DCRPC) recently approved a low-density site in Genoa Township for a six-home development.

There was consent on final plats for Mulberry Estates in Genoa Township (on 15.5 acres at the north side of Big Walnut Road, west of S. Old 3C Highway in the Big Walnut Local School District).

Genoa Township said Mulberry Estates is six lots for single-family dwellings. In 2022, the property sought a variance on a storm retention pond. Genoa’s Board of Zoning Appeals noted at that time on the application, “This variance does not feel substantial for community. It is for open pond feature that can be landscaped and maintained by a future HOA for the property. This variance does not impact buildings, or density for surrounding properties.”

The DCRPC gave its consent on May 25 in the Frank B. Willis Building, 2079 US 23 N., Delaware.

Consent was also given to section 4 of Olentangy Falls East in Liberty Township (32 lots on 32.7 acres on the south side of Hyatts Road east of Benton Lane in the Olentangy School District), and Ravine Run in Orange Township (14 lots on 15.7 acres on the northern extension of Meacham Court, north of Riverbend Avenue, Olentangy Local Schools).

The DCRPC also gave conditional approval for zoning changes to a distillery, tasting room and bar for DoG Distilling Co. Presently, the 3.2-acre site at 3773 E. Powell Road, Lewis Center, in Orange Township is a Christmas and pottery store.

N. Old State, LLC requested development plan approval for The Elysian at Alum Creek, a 250-unit apartment complex on 31.6 acres in the Berlin Commercial Overlay and Olentangy schools. It would be the first BCO property in Berlin Township if approved. DCRPC staff recommended conditional approval, but no action was required.

There were preliminary plans for a project presented for Hyatts Plaza, one lot on 3.2 acres in Berlin Township on the west side of U.S. Route 23, north of Hyatts Road, in Olentangy schools. Multiple tenants would be in the 13,460-square-foot commercial building. “Construction cannot begin until Del-Co Water has received Ohio EPA approval,” meeting minutes said. Conditional approval was granted.

The applicant for Beechwood Estates, 17 lots on 70.6 acres in Brown Township, asked for and received a 30-day tabling “to address road design.”

A preliminary plan/final plat was requested for Evans Farm Marketplace, six lots on 8.7 acres on the east side of Evans Farm Drive and south of Red Oak Street in Orange Township, Olentangy schools. Currently paved as parking areas, it is proposed as a commercial area. These were approved.

Sketch plans were also shown for Aldeia, five lots on 39.4 acres in Orange Township.

There was a one-year extension granted to Homewood Corp. for sections 2-4 of Hidden Creek Estates, 88 lots on 69.5 acres in Berkshire Township.

Comprehensive plans are being worked on for Berlin, Kingston and Liberty townships, as well as the villages of Galena and Ostrander. Harlem Township’s Zoning Resolution was also being updated to include Clustered Residential Conservation Districts. Two CRCDs are proposed in Harlem, bounded by Fancher and Smothers roads and the Franklin County line, South County Line, Center Village and Harlem roads. The dividing line for the CRCDs is Gorsuch and Robins roads.

At the time, Dave Stites (chair), Michele Boni (vice chair), and Joe Shafer (second vice-chair) were re-elected, and Tiffany Maag remained member at-large. Scott Sanders is the executive director of the DCRPC.

Finally, there was discussion on the bylaws.

Earlier, the Delaware County Regional Planning Commission’s Technical Review Committee got a heads up on May 16 for Hyatts Plaza and Beechwood Estates.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected]