Bomb threat reported in Sunbury

SUNBURY — A reported pipe bomb threat caused local law enforcement to close the Sunbury town hall and issue a shelter-in-place order a half-mile area around it on Sunday afternoon.

Sunbury’s town hall is at 51 E. Cherry St.

The Sunbury Police Department posted on Facebook before 4 p.m., “Please be advised that there is an ongoing law enforcement investigation in progress in downtown Sunbury. We request that you avoid traveling in and around this area until further notice.

“Information regarding this situation will be released when available. We understand your curiosity, but the safety of the public and the integrity of the investigation are our top priorities. Rest assured; we are working diligently to resolve the matter.”

According to several reports, a person called the Sunbury Police Department after 2 p.m. and said they placed three pipe bombs at the town hall, where social functions can be held on the weekends. Shortly afterwards, the Delaware County Sheriff’s officers, along with Genoa Township and Sunbury police, evacuated a few people who were in the building. By 2:45 p.m., a reverse 911 call went out to area residents to seek shelter.

No devices have been found, but the Columbus Division of Fire’s Bomb Squad will do a more thorough search.

No injuries have been reported, and a suspect is being sought.

The Gazette will update this story as more information is released.

