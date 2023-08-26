One of the entries in the last year’s All Horse Parade exits the Delaware County Fairgrounds onto Pennsylvania Avenue in Delaware. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Delaware’s beloved All Horse Parade is set to return next month for its 37th running. On Sunday, Sept. 10, the parade will kick off from the Delaware County Fairgrounds at 3 p.m. and make its way through downtown Delaware before looping back to the fairgrounds.

Included in the parade will be an appearance from Coshocton native and Ohio Wesleyan University graduate Madison Miller, who was named Miss Ohio 2023.

Approximately 100 entries are set to take part in this year’s parade, which is slightly down from the typical numbers the parade had featured prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parade organizer Diane Winters, who has been involved with the parade since its inception, speculated the declining numbers are a result of a tumultuous economy but said she still expects a great showing.

“That’s a fact of the economy because people aren’t hauling these horses every which way,” Winters told The Gazette. “Unfortunately, we’re one of those where attendance is down. But we’re still going strong.”

Winters also noted the parade will dearly miss a trio of former longtime participants — Charlie Adams, Tom McCready and Burt Westbrook — who have passed since last year’s parade.

The route for the parade remains largely unchanged, although the starting point has been shifted to the Euclid Avenue gate rather than from the main gate. Winters said the change is a result of the recent work that’s been done around the main gate.

From the Euclid Avenue gate, the parade will then head east on Pennsylvania Avenue and onto North Sandusky Street. Paraders will head south on North Sandusky Street, turn right on West Winter Street, turn right on North Liberty Street, turn left on West Lincoln Avenue, and finally turn right on Euclid Avenue to head back toward Pennsylvania Avenue.

Winters went on to say the parade is in need of volunteer scoopers to follow and pick up after the horses. Anyone interested in donating their time to help the parade can call Winters at 740-272-7636.

Entries are also still open for the parade, and forms can be accessed via the events tab at www.delawarecountyfair.com. Winters noted entrants won’t need to pay the late fee as part of the application submission as the fee has been waived due to the slower response times from participants this year.

“We hope everybody comes out and has a good time,” Winters said.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.