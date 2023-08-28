BV kicks off season at Baron Blast

The Buckeye Valley boys cross country team finished fourth while the girls closed sixth at their host event — the Baron Blast — Saturday morning in Delaware.

Vander Webb led the Barons in the boys’ race, finishing 10th overall (17:52.37). BV, which also got top-25 showings from Miles Janow (11th in 18:02.16) and Nicholas Johnson (24th in 19:27.27), closed with 102 points.

Jonathan Alder, led by individual champion Brady Tremayne — who finished in 16:54.02 — won the event with 35 points while FCA Homeschool and Mechanicsburg smoothed out the top three with respective point totals of 83 and 94.

Delaware Christian was also in action, finishing eighth. Jake Van Derzee was the Eagles’ top performer, finishing 26th overall in 19:41.70. Nate Tranel wasn’t far behind, closing 35th in 20:26.36.

In girls’ action, Buckeye Valley finished sixth with 121 points. Jonathan Alder (40), FCA Homeschool (102) and Mount Vernon (105), meanwhile, took the top three spots.

The Barons’ stop performer was Kaitlyn Davidson, who finished eighth among individuals with a time of 22:00.88. Other BV standouts included Sophia Zindars, who was 18th in 23:32.54; and Lillian Rupp, who crossed the finish line in 25:02.18 to finish 31st overall.

Panther Invitational

Big Walnut saw four girls place in the top 30 en route to a fourth-place finish at the always-competitive Panther Invitational Saturday at Pickerington North.

Golden Eagle standouts included Leighton Coey, who finished ninth in 20:34; Leigha Kay, who was 24th in 20:58; Natalie Ghering, who closed 25th in 20:58; and Zara Barton, who was 26th in 21:01.