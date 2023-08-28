Lewis Center man killed in motorcycle crash

Troopers from the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a Lewis Center man Monday morning.

The Patrol reported Monday the one-vehicle fatal crash occurred at approximately 1:41 a.m. on Cheshire Road near South Old State Road in Berlin Township.

Troopers reported that Bennie H. Fornash, 47, of Lewis Center, was operating a 2009 Harley Davidson Street Glide eastbound on Cheshire Road and failed to maintain control while negotiating a curve. Troopers said Fornash drove off the right side of the roadway, struck a curb, overturned onto the motorcycle’s right side, slid off the left side of the roadway, struck a curb inside the roundabout before coming to final rest on the bike’s right side.

Fornash was pronounced deceased on scene, troopers reported Monday. They added alcohol does not appear to be a factor. Fornash was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported it was assisted at the scene by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Berlin Township Fire Department and Delaware County EMS. The crash remains under investigation.