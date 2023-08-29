Complaint heard, hearings held in Berlin Twp.

The Berlin Township Board of Trustees meeting on May 8 began with a complaint from a developer.

Following roll call, Berlin provides for public comment. It was noted that any comments should be unrelated to any hearing, of which none were scheduled.

Ron Sabatino of T & R Properties spoke. He said, “They have found with all of their experiences that Berlin Township is in the bottom 5% when it comes to the ease of working with entities. They find regulatory and administrative challenges with the township and find that part of the issue is there is no one to talk with to give them feedback.”

Sabatino spoke about the Berlin Business Park. “They found out today that Delaware County is insistent upon open ditch for public roads although previously they have granted curb and gutter, so they have requested a meeting with them. He understands that there are a number of open issues with (the park), which he says can all be accommodated except for one, the density. He said that it is necessary to have the revenue to support the amenities that are part of the plan, which requires a higher density…”

Scott Belcastro with Trebel LLC discussed the township’s energy aggregation plan and said Archer Energy will be the supplier instead of Energy Harbor.

The trustees later approved the road improvement program, as well as excavating work on Rowland Drive. Trustee Ron Bullard announced his resignation from the township’s Architectural Review Board.

A nearly five-hour trustee meeting took place on May 22. It began with them meeting Jackie Buell, the new assistant cemetery sexton, and the daughter of current sexton Larry Buell. Fairview Cemetery may be renamed, and two names are possibilities: Berlin Memorial Cemetery or Evergreen Cemetery. Assistant Prosecutor Tony Stocco will be contacted about the name change. Lastly, the board approved $2,000 for fireproof filing cabinet for cemetery records.

Fire Department requisitions were then approved. Clothing purchases for the Road Department were also approved. Next there was a discussion of trails, and whether gravel or blacktop should be used to construct them.

There was a hearing for the Piatt Road development. As was previously reported in The Gazette, the 15.2-acre development is across from Olentangy Berlin High School and the new Berlin Middle School. There would be 22 single-family homes on the site, along with a daycare center. Berlin’s Zoning Commission approved the rezoning for both parts of the development in March.

“The changes they made were making the playground more interactive, putting in benches, adding in a shelter house, putting landscaping around the pond, they moved the mailboxes to the other side of the street and omitted a lot,” the trustees were told about the housing portion.

After discussion, the hearing on the housing portion of the development was continued to June 12 “upon the applicant’s request.”

As for the daycare portion, the trustees were told by the applicant, “They used plans from another daycare, and it fits in the area, and it complies with the townships code. They committed to utilizing materials that are similar to the schools, so it creates more of a campus feel. Other commitments that they made are that they will not allow a curb cut on Piatt, it all has to come off their internal roadway… the traffic study accounts for this traffic as a daycare use currently.”

Similarly, the hearing was continued to June 12.

Before adjournment, there was an update on the comprehensive plan. The trustees appointed Fanita Cheek to the Architectural Review Board for the remainder of the year to fill the unexpired term vacated by Bullard. There was also discussion and action on Cheshire Road widening and easements.

The trustees are Chair Meghan Raehll, Bullard and Ken O’Brien. They meet at the township’s hall, 3271 Cheshire Road, Delaware.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected]