Olentangy Schools now certified under OhioMHAS

The Olentangy Local School District (OLSD) is now the first school district in the state to hold a certification as a behavioral health provider under the Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS) Board.

In a press release announcing the certification, the district stated it can now further ensure that services provided to students through school social workers and mental health specialists follow all the requirements as directed by the Ohio Revised Codes related to mental health services.

According to its website, OhioMHAS exists to provide statewide leadership of a high-quality mental health and addiction prevention, treatment, and recovery system that is effective and valued by all Ohioans.

“OhioMHAS strives to end suffering from mental illness, substance use disorders, and problem gambling for Ohioans of all ages, their families, and communities,” the website states.

Olentangy Schools Board of Education Vice President Brandon Lester spearheaded the addition of an ad hoc board committee in July 2022 to further enhance and expand the district’s student mental health and well-being work. In the release, Lester said OLSD wants to be at the forefront of providing the best educational experience to its students.

“Similar to how we incorporated services for students with dyslexia before Ohio introduced House Bill 436, this certification is one way we are staying ahead of the curve in ensuring qualified professionals provide appropriate services to support student mental health,” Lester said.

Dr. Allisha Berendts, Olentangy’s director of student well-being, added, “Students can’t learn to the best of their ability if they are struggling with mental health. Our ultimate goal in receiving this certification is to alleviate barriers to learning so that we can fulfill our mission to facilitate maximum learning for every student.”

The release went on to state that by obtaining this certification, the district will be eligible for expanded funding opportunities, and state-level oversight verifies that the highest standards are employed when providing services to students.

The district also noted the types and level of services provided by Olentangy Schools will not change as a result of the OhioMHAS certification.

