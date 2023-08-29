Olentangy Orange quarterback Levi Davis looks to float a pass over Olentangy Berlin’s Zach Caudill (22) during the first half of Friday’s non-league showdown in Lewis Center. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

The Olentangy Berlin football team set the tone on the defensive side of the ball, grabbing a pick-six on Olentangy Orange’s first play from scrimmage en route to a 31-24 non-league win Friday night in Lewis Center.

Angelo Johnson made it happen, intercepting a deflected pass and returning it 40 yards to the house — that following a 12-yard rushing touchdown by Harrison Brewster to cap the Bears’ first offensive series of the game.

Spencer Conrad’s extra-point attempts were both successful as Berlin (1-1) led 14-0 less than three minutes in.

The Pioneers (1-1) sliced their deficit in half with a one-yard TD run by Davis later in the first quarter, and got within four, 21-17, when Davis powered into the end zone from five yards out early in the third, but that’s as close as things got.

A 34-yard touchdown run by Alejandro Agiular in the fourth all but sealed the deal.

Brewster led the charge, completing 10 of his 23 passes for 156 yards while rushing for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Gavin was his top target, finishing with four receptions for 73 yards.

Davis, meanwhile, threw for 251 yards and a touchdown, but was picked off three times to thwart potential scoring chances. He also rushed for a team-best 45 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Next up, Berlin will host Dublin Scioto for its home opener while Orange will look to bounce back against visiting Hilliard Darby. Both games are slated to kick off Friday night at 7 p.m.

Delaware Hayes 38, Marion-Franklin 32

The Red Devils scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to make things interesting, but the host Pacers held on en route to their second straight win at home Friday night in Delaware.

Hayes (2-0), clinging to a 21-18 halftime edge, outscored Marion-Franklin (0-2) 14-0 in the third quarter to take control for good.

Quarterback Jake Lowman was sharp, completing 14 of his 16 passes for 222 yards and four touchdowns. His top target was Austin Koslow, who had seven receptions for 130 yards and a pair of TDs.

Garrett Brown was also solid, finishing with four grabs for 48 yards and two touchdowns of his own.

Gavin Brinkmoeller, meanwhile, anchored the ground game with 16 carries for 69 yards.

Next up, Hayes will take on an old rival — Mount Vernon — Friday night in Delaware. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Olentangy 53, Medina 28

The Braves picked up their second straight win to start the season, rolling past the host Bees Friday night in Medina.

Playing from in front most of the way, Olentangy (2-0) all but sealed the deal with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Grunkemeyer to Jackson Wiley with 11:30 remaining.

The Braves added two more touchdowns just for good measure.

The offensive line — Chase Selhorst, Alex Post, Micah Krenek, Reece Larrison and Kyle Davis — was great in the win, paving the way for a combined 260 rushing yards and five touchdowns, three by Preston Harrison.

The defense was solid, too, forcing three interceptions against the Bees’ (1-1) high-powered offense.

The Braves will look to go 3-0 when they travel to Westerville South Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Glenville 34, Olentangy Liberty 10

The Patriots hung around early, pulling within 12-7 when Andrew Leonard scored on a two-yard QB keeper on the first play of the second quarter, but the Tarblooders pulled away late, blanking the hosts 16-0 in the second half to nab a non-league win Friday night in Powell.

A 35-yard field goal off the foot of Braden Scanlon at the 2:09 mark of the second accounted for Liberty’s other points.

D’Shawntae Jones led the way for Glenville (2-0) with 218 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

The Patriots (0-2), meanwhile, managed just 47 yards rushing as a team.

Leonard went 8-for-14 passing for 112 yards and an interception.

Next up, Liberty will head to Gahanna to take on the Lions Friday night at 7 p.m.

Upper Arlington 41, Big Walnut 14

The Golden Eagles fell into a 27-0 hole and never recovered, falling to the visiting Golden Bears in non-league action Friday night in Sunbury.

Brody Hatfield got Big Walnut (0-2) on the board with a 58-yard touchdown reception from Jake Nier. Another big play — this time a 39-yard rushing touchdown from Nier — made it 27-14, but that’s as close as it would get as Upper Arlington (2-0) scored 14-unanswered points to account for the final margin.

Nier completed six of his 11 passes for 100 yards while rushing for a team-best 96 yards and a score.

Connor McClellan led the way for the Bears, rushing for 207 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Big Walnut returns to action Friday against host Franklin.

Also: Jonathan Alder 56, Buckeye Valley 35.