Each year since 1973, Del-Co Water has invited its members to the annual business meeting, however, this year was unlike any other! Del-Co hosted it’s 50th annual meeting – celebrating 50 years of providing reliable, safe, clean drinking water. The event was held on July 27 at Del-Co’s brand new Wolf Water Center, which will be recognized in the “Outstanding Industrial Building” category by Columbus Business First in the inaugural 2023 Columbus Building Awards.

The celebration included food trucks, kids activities, touch-a-truck, water exhibits, campus tours, and more. Over 500 people from the communities that Del-Co serves came out to enjoy the festivities.

Special thanks to the Liberty Township Fire Department, Preservation Parks, and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

As the outdoor celebration concluded, Del-Co members moved inside to attend the formal business meeting. There were so many updates from the past year, and it was a year of firsts! Pam Hawk was appointed as the first woman board president at Del-Co. She led the business meeting, which included the election of three open Board of Director seats. Doug Dawson, Marc Armstrong, and Nick Sheets were nominated for the open seats, and all were elected unanimously.

• Dawson is the owner of Dawson Farms and is a long-standing board member, with 28 years of service to Del-Co Water.

• Armstrong, a new board member, lives in Liberty Township and works for Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives as director of government affairs. He previously served on Del-Co’s Member Advisory Committee and has experience in agriculture, legislative advocacy and regulatory issues.

• Sheets, another new board member, is the owner/operator of Henmick Brewery. He has an extensive background in business, compliance, and customer service and is also the third generation from the Sheets family to serve on the Del-Co Board of Directors.

Del-Co also welcomed two new members to the executive team:

• Brian Coghlan joined Del-Co as its first ever chief operating officer. He is a former Del-Co board member, is a professional engineer, and served in the civil engineering field for over two decades, including being a partner/owner of a local A/E firm.

• Jason Rafeld, the first attorney on staff, was hired as Del-Co’s chief legal and chief external affairs officer. He has previously served in several state agencies and law practices and brings extensive legal and utility experience.

To conclude the evening, Glenn Marzluf, Del-Co CEO, took the stage. He provided updates and highlights from the past year, closing with a quote from Ralph Scot, a founding member of Del-Co Water: “I believe we should do something for the good of others who follow us. Del-Co certainly does that. We should give our time, thoughts and best efforts to make our community a better place to live.”

Submitted by Del-Co Water.