Lanetta Lane in Genoa Township is one of the subdivisions that were recently approved for watershed drainage improvement. Gary Budzak | The Gazette Drainage improvements approved

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners met on May 1 where it held a final hearing for the Lanetta Lane subdivision watershed drainage improvement project.

The commissioners found “that the proposed improvement is necessary, that it will be conducive to the public welfare, and the that the cost of the proposed improvement will be less than the benefits derived from the improvement,” meeting journals said.

That means the Delaware County engineer can proceed with the improvements, which will be done in four sections. The petition was first filed in 2019, plans were prepared later that year, and a hearing was held last year. The hearing was reconvened on May 1 and took place after the commissioners’ regular meeting agenda was completed. After an hour, the public hearing was closed, and the motions voted on.

Lanetta Lane is in Genoa Township, off Tussic Street Road, and has a Westerville zip code.

The commissioners also approved drainage maintenance petitions in May for Greenery on 36.9 acres in Berlin Township, Mulberry Estates on 15.5 acres in Genoa Township, and Ravine Run on 15.7 acres in Orange Township. Easements were approved for the Kingston drainage improvement project near Little Walnut Creek, Kilbourne and Todd Street roads.

On May 8, a final hearing was held for the proposed Norris Run watershed drainage improvement in eight potential parts, which was continued to Aug. 7.

In other actions on May 1, the commissioners approved:

• Lowering the speed limit from 55 mph to 45 mph on Troy Road from the City of Delaware corporation limit to a point 0.6 miles north of Hills-Miller Road.

• Awarding The Shelly Company its county road improvements program for 2023. They were the low bidder at nearly $3.6 million.

• Top three design firm rankings for renovations to the Willis Building.

• Right-of-way acquisition services for the Steitz Road project.

• Participation in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s road salt contracts for 2023.

At their meeting on May 4, the commissioners approved:

• Accepting a $10,000 grant from The Columbus Foundation for the Delaware County Dog Shelter for the medical care of the animals.

• Counseling service providers on behalf of the Delaware County Department of Job and Family Services. They will be used by DCDJFS to give psychological evaluations.

• Vacuum box rental for wastes removed from sewers and wastewater treatment facilities with the Delaware County Sanitary Engineer’s Office.

Also on May 8, the commissioners approved:

• Demolition and replacement of city sidewalk at the County’s Historic Courthouse on 91 N. Sandusky St. by Delaware-based BKM Construction for less than $36,000.

• The county engineer’s plans for 2023 culvert work on county roads in Harlem, Oxford and Trenton townships.

• The purchase of property from Genoa Baptist Church, 7562 Lewis Center Road, Westerville, for the project known as Worthington, Lewis Center and Rome Corners roads for under $39,000.

• Levying special assessments for the construction of Roloson-Piatt Road in Berlin Township.

• Advertising for bids on the “Old” Sawmill Road and Presidential Parkway project.

At their next meeting on May 11, the commissioners reappointed Lynnette Cook and Mallory Sribanditmongkol to the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board for four-year terms. Later in May, Seiji Kille and Neil Patel were reappointed to the Local Corrections Planning Board for two-year terms.

On May 15, the commissioners honored Rock Jones on his retirement as Ohio Wesleyan University’s president after 15 years, and Central Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame inductees Eileen Brenner and Delma Jackson. Also, the commissioners approved supplemental appropriations for the Red Bank Road resurfacing and shoulder widening project (the total is just over $1.3 million), as well as plans for the Warrensburg Road bridge rehabilitation.

In a public hearing on May 18, the Orange Township Board of Trustees requested vacation of a portion of Third Street in Lewis Center at the southern intersection of Third and Franklin streets to Third’s end. The commissioners granted their petition. They also OK’d issuing bids to supply the Byxbe Campus with appliances, and a supplemental appropriation for the Olentangy Crossing Tax Increment Financing fund.

On May 22, the commissioners approved forwarding a liquor license for a Lewis Center restaurant, the installation of security cameras at Byxbe, and improvements to County Road 605.

After an executive session, the commissioners stated its opposition to Sub. House Bill 64 (regarding eminent domain) in its current form.

“The Board supports a proper balancing of the constitutional rights of owners of private property and the ability for the Board, and other public agencies, to make acquisitions of property necessary to serve the public interest,” the resolution read. The commissioners were willing to have staff testify to the House Civil Justice Committee to express that opposition and offer their suggested improvements to the legislation.

On May 25, the commissioners approved changes to the lease with the Ohio Department of Public Safety Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles for the Frank B. Willis Building License Agency and Delaware Drive Exam Station. Six vehicles were approved to be sold via Internet auction, and a broken treadmill used by EMS was allowed to be disposed of.

The commissioners are President Jeff Benton, Vice President Gary Merrell and Barb Lewis.

