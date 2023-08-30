PIN’s new refrigerated van was unveiled during a ceremony held earlier this month in Delaware.

With the help of a newly acquired refrigerated van, People In Need of Delaware County is excited to resume Mobile Markets next month.

Dan Coutcher, People In Need of Delaware County’s director of development & marketing, said Monday that PIN has been doing mobile markets, where they travel to rural areas of the county with a truck to distribute food, since 2021. He said the need has only grown in recent years, and July was the first time PIN distributed more than 50,000 meals in one month.

“The need for food assistance in rural areas of the county has been apparent for a long time now,” Coutcher said. “We held our first markets out in Ashley and Ostrander, areas where we had identified additional need and a lack of other services. At the first outing, we had 67 services provided, and our second time out, that grew to 85. We continued the program in the summer of 2022, but with the additional services we had been seeing in the regular food pantry, it became an issue to have our truck away for extended periods, plus losing our staff and volunteers to an offsite event.”

Coutcher said another issue was the hot trucks could spoil produce and prevented fresh meat from being distributed because the coolers could not keep it cold enough.

PIN identified the need for a new vehicle and began gathering funding for the Mobile Markets van.

“This was really only possible because of the community’s support,” Coutcher said. “… Thankfully, we had a number of partners step forward after learning about our efforts to expand our services to the far reaches of Delaware County. The Delaware County commissioners, Kroger Foundation, Greif, Inc., and the United Way of Delaware County and Delaware County Hunger Alliance generously supported the purchase and outfitting of the refrigerated cargo van, which even has a freezer section we can use for frozen meats on the road. … Especially in the summer heat, the refrigeration in the van is going to be key to keeping everything fresh until we can get it in clients’ hands.”

Coutcher said PIN is thankful to have the van in time to get on the road for “Hunger Action Month” in September.

“Mobile Markets are going to resume in September, which is Hunger Action Month, which highlights the issue of food insecurity nationwide,” Coutcher said. “Bringing us on the road to reach more of our neighbors at the same time is a perfect way to continue to raise awareness of the issue while offering assistance to people in their time of need.”

He said PIN will also use the van for outreach and public appearances in the future.

“I’m also excited to use it for some community outreach and take it to public events throughout the county,” Coutcher said. “It’s going to be a great way not only to showcase what we do but in giving us an opportunity to talk about the different issues faced by people in our community.”

Coutcher said the services the Mobile Markets provide is one way to help balance the diets of PIN’s clients.

“Thirty-three percent of households that utilize food assistance programs have a diabetic resident, and 58% have a resident with high blood pressure,” Coutcher said. “In the areas we’re focused on with the Mobile Markets, there’s often not a large grocery store within easy reach. Residents depend on small markets or convenience stores for grocery shopping, which aren’t rich in fresh options. More fresh, nutritious options in their diets can greatly improve these health issues. The salty, sugary canned and boxed foods available at those stores don’t get these neighbors the nutrition they need. Bringing it to them ourselves is one way we’re making the community healthier as a whole.”

