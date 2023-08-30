Big Walnut’s Remi Largent (17) looks to clear the ball out of harm’s way as Delaware Hayes’ Natalie Dye (24) applies pressure.

The Delaware Hayes girls soccer team peppered the goal all night, finishing with a majority of the shots and possession, but host Big Walnut coupled an opportunistic offense with lock-down defense to notch a 2-0 OCC-Capital Division win Tuesday night in Sunbury.

Both keepers — the Golden Eagles’ Josie Graziosi and the Pacers’ Cali Kent — picked up saves in the first five minutes or so, but a Hayes miscue set up the game’s first goal nine minutes into the action.

BW’s Ainsley Curran picked up a failed clearance attempt and dished to a cutting Kam Pry from just outside the box. Pry took care of the rest, taking a few dribbles before beating Kent with a low liner into the left corner of the goal with 30:58 left in the first half.

Hayes’ Addison Reed looked for an equalizer a few minutes later, but Graziosi corralled her long-rang shot without much trouble.

Natalie Dye’s shot suffered a similar fate shortly after before Adrionna Brown’s laser hit the side of the goal with 15 minutes left in the first half.

The Pacers (3-2) picked up the first set piece of the second half, but couldn’t convert the corner kick. A long free kick headed toward the goal by Ellie Roberson a few seconds later also went wide.

Ally Dudley kept the pressure on, but her shot from about 25 yards out with 20 minutes left hit the crossbar before being cleared out of harm’s way.

It was then, just a minute or so later, Big Walnut (3-1-1) all but sealed the deal.

After being awarded a corner kick, Pry rocketed it into the box where Curran collected it and fired it into the back of the net to double her team’s advantage with 19:46 to play.

Olentangy Berlin 9, Groveport 0

The Bears dominated the visiting Cruisers Tuesday night in Delaware, picking up a lopsided non-league win thanks in part to a three-goal night from Josie Budic and a four-assist showing from Fina Davy.

Other Berlin scorers included Addison Lambert and Gabrielle Kirwin, who had two goals apiece, and the duo of Davy and Casey Gorka, who each scored once.

Claire Walden and Annette Oberhauser split time in the Bears’ goal en route to collecting the shutout.

Also: Olentangy Orange 6, Olentangy 1; Dublin Jerome 2, Olentangy Liberty 0.

BOYS SOCCER

Isaac Isenbarger scored a goal and picked up a pair of assists as Delaware Hayes doubled up visiting Big Walnut in OCC-Capital Division action Tuesday night in Delaware.

Chaz Sakala had a big night, too, scoring a pair of goals, while Izeyah Boose scored off a feed from Isenbarger to smooth out the team’s scoring summary.

Also: Olentangy Berlin 2, Groveport 1; Olentangy Liberty 0, Dublin Jerome 0.