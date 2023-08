Delaware County Property Transfers

151 Otis St, Sunbury, Bryant, Sharon L To: Sutliff Properties Llc, $150,000

151 Silver Pine Ln, Lewis Center, Rockford Homes Inc To: Obuli, Karthi & Karthi Shanmugapriya, $576,735

233 Lenell Loop, Delaware, R&R Jv Llc To: Kendall, Sharon A, $324,919

477 Blues Creek Dr, Ostrander, Shealy, Daniel S To: Converse, Jones Karrie & Jones, Shawn, $581,900

1765 Creek Rd, Sunbury, Richards, John Randall Trustee To: Palermini, Christopher, $500,000

2727 Abbey Knoll , Lewis Center, Brown, Beth & Becky To: Estep, Jason Dennis Ray & Ramey Amy, $435,100

4200 Hyatts Rd, Delaware, Reusser, Doug R & Elizabeth A To: Alla, Satyasairam, $321,000

334 Meadow Ash Dr, Lewis Center, Nath, Shoma To: Mbah, Jonathan Ikechukwu & Charity Uzoamaka, $349,000

8639 Olenbrook Dr, Lewis Center, Pierce, Gilbert E To: Heidl Teske Kari Trustee, $225,000

555 Ruttington Ln, Westerville, Powers, John R To: Simpkins, John D & Bernadine E, 415,000

1055 N Old State Rd, Delaware, Harding, Sabrina L To: Duncan, Dana L & Schreiber, Michael, $550,000

399 Village Ln, Sunbury, Romanelli And Hughes Building Company To: Hock, Elizabeth, $75,000

301 Broad Furrows Ave, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Nickerson, Richard III & Christy P, $697,478

370 Prato Ct, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Laughlin, Jason & Ater, Nicole L, $686,447

860 Ellesmere Dr, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Patel, Maulik & Ketalben, $643,224

3832 Windkeep Way, Powell, Rockford Homes Inc To: Biswas, Amartya & Swarnaparni, $508,749

1234 Clover St, Sunbury, Nvr Inc To: Drugan, Cheryl & Kanute, $509,940

98 Firenze Rd, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Everman, Cynthia L & David S, $400,615

1241 Portrush Dr, Sunbury, Rolling Hills At Sunbury Llc To: Nvr Inc, $94,000

6925 Turnstone Loop, Sunbury, Schottenstein Homes Llc To: Gupta, Amandeep & Garg, Kanika, $527,003

6240 Scioto Chase Blvd, Delaware, Schottenstein Homes Llc To: Wollschleger, Raymond V Jr & Diane, $504,162

1520 Hyatts Rd, Delaware, Ullman, James E & Roseanne To: Sakodie, Samuel & Imbeah, Robert A, $340,000