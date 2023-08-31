The Oaks at Big Walnut will be near this intersection in Trenton Township, just off of state Route 37. Gary Budzak | The Gazette Oaks at Big Walnut gets go-ahead

The Oaks at Big Walnut in Trenton Township was among the items approved by the Delaware County Regional Planning Commission (DCRPC) at a recent meeting.

On June 29, the DCRPC approved by consent section six phase B of Clarkshaw Moors (18 lots on 6.2 acres in Concord Township south of Clark Shaw Road and west of South Section Line Road, Olentangy schools), Trinity Lane common access driveway (three lots on 7.8 acres in Concord west of Section Line and north of Bean Oller Road, Buckeye Valley schools), and the Oaks at Big Walnut (14 lots on 58.2 acres in Trenton Township on the west side of Ross Road and north of Boston Road, Big Walnut schools).

“Oaks at Big Walnut Preliminary Plan was approved on February 24, 2022, as a residential subdivision with 14 single-family lots, sidewalks on one side of the subdivision streets, and a pedestrian path along the Ross Road frontage,” said the staff comments. “The development is proposed in one phase and the applicant is now requesting Final Plat approval.”

On June 15, the Delaware County Board of Commissioners had approved the plats for Clarkshaw Moors, Trinity Lane and Oaks at Big Walnut.

Cutler Real Estate is currently selling land for several Oaks at Big Walnut properties with Ross Road addresses. Prices for the listings ranged from $299,000 to $424,500.

The June 29 DCRPC meeting also saw the denial of a variance for sidewalk requirements at Beechwood Estates in Brown Township. However, the preliminary plan for the same subdivision (17 lots on 70.6 acres on the south side of State Route 521 and west of 3 B’s and K Road) was tabled for 30 days “in order to address road design and lot layout.”

Subdivision preliminary approval was given for Aldeia, a single lot on 30.2 acres in Orange Township (117 condominiums on the south side of Lewis Center Road and west of future Green Meadows Drive extension in Olentangy schools), and final plan for Orange Center Development (a single lot on two acres on the south side of Orange Road and west of Highfield Drive in Orange). For the latter, there was an easement vacation of 0.2 acres for ingress/easement that will not impact a proposed parking lot.

Sketch plans for Peachblow Aquatics and Commerce Center (two lots on 10 acres in Berlin Township) and Cheshire Mills (six lots on 11 acres in Berlin) are available.

Zoning map amendments for Harlem Township, changing a total of 10 acres from Agricultural Residential to Farm Residential to allow for lot splits, were unanimously approved.

Additional extensions were granted for the Armenian Estates common access driveway in Genoa Township, and a third year for Clark Shaw Reserve South on the north side of Hyatts Road west of Sawmill Parkway in Liberty Township.

Changes to the Troy Township Zoning Resolution was approved, including a wording change where Granny Flats are now Accessory Dwelling Units.

In other business, DCRPC said it will be part of a session at the Ohio American Planning Association conference in September. Also, it was said the Delaware City Safety Action Plan was expected to be completed in September. In addition, the Ohio Department of Transportation is consulting with Orange Township to create an Active Transportation Plan.

The DCRPC’s Technical Review Committee (TRC) said on June 20 it has received a subdivision application for Aldeia, a single lot on 30.2 acres in Orange Township. It will be heard on Oct. 23. Similarly, the TRC received on July 18 an application for Dublin Court, 11 lots on 25 acres in Concord Township. It will be heard on Dec. 23.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected]