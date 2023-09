Delaware County Property Transfers

188 Chedworth Row, Powell, Harpers Pointe Land Company Llc To: Penrod, Jody Trustee, $849,900

3972 Dorset Ct, Powell, Stockdale, David W To: Ehlers, Derek Allen & Chelsea Marie, $499,000

152 W Central Ave, Delaware, Dgh Properties Llc To: West Central Llc, $242,500

9090 Tabernash Dr, Columbus, Reddy, Sreyash Bhumi & Julie A To: Alawabdeh, Seif & Hijazeen, Nour, $415,000

9039 Samari Pl, Powell, Fei, Tracy C To: Michalski, Debra & Stephen Edward, $485,000

6459 Trinity Knoll Lndg, Delaware, Cesa, James W & Susan L To: Sinden, Cheryl Trustee, $575,000

761 Redwood Ln, Lewis Center, Rucker, John David & Rucker, Joseph Lloyd To: Isola, Merja, $320,000

2375 Steward Ct, Galena, Havlice, Ronald A & Nancy J To: Holycross, Bo & Kathleen, $499,000

5335 Hoovergate Ln, Westerville, Rossetti, Elizabeth To: Rinehart, Kristen A & James W, $1,500,000

211 Caboose Ln, Delaware, Arora, Sachin & Bahry, Daisy To: Weng, Jiafu & Wu & Weng, Zhuling, $655,000

8190 Calhoun Rd, Ostrander, Jfr Inc To: Schnell, Virgiljacktown , Ostrander, Jfr Inc To: Schnell, Virgil, $408,000

2290 Alum Crossing Dr, Lewis Center, Revoori, Swetha & Devidi, Amarender R To: Malothu, Ramesh & Kumari, Maya, $749,900

9289 Cliff Springs Trl, Columbus, Brown, Rebekah A To: Effah, Elizabeth, $330,000

3844 Windkeep Way, Powell, Mukkapati, Venkata K To: Dalsaniya, Abhaykumar Laljibhai & Falguni, Abhaykumar, $584,500

6756 Veronica Pl, Lewis Center, Agarwal, Manish & Sushma To: Cai, Jing, $630,000

848 Ellesmere Dr, Delaware, Terra Alta Llc To: Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc, $113,300

319 Ridgefield Dr, Delaware, Horst, Erich Henry & April Lynn To: Belkofer, Ashley & Tucker, Alex, $405,000

1970 Ashburn Dr, Delaware, Cabrera, Denise To: Opendoor Property Trust I, $305,900

5416 Club Dr, Westerville, Kirn, Daniel J Trustee To: Hippsley, R Hadden & Mary Ann, $576,000

2630 Bellgrove Pl, Delaware, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Cameron, Norma Jean & Thomas III, $485,001

1040 Curve Rd, Delaware, Wbh Ohio Llc To: The Oliver Acre Revocable Family Trust, $260,000

479 Park Vista Dr, Delaware, Dr Horton Indiana Llc To: Bolin, Robert Chales Jr & Jennifer Lynn, $371,290

50 W Cherokee Dr, Powell, Harris, Daniel R To: Price, Warren, $150,000

4648 Coyote Xing, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Heschel, Judith Ann & Michael Shane, $962,435