Hylen Souders Elementary was among the Big Walnut buildings where improvements were made over the summer. Gary Budzak | The Gazette Board hears about buses, buildings

SUNBURY — The Big Walnut Local Schools Board of Education’s meeting on Aug. 17 coincided with the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

“We have another school year underway, and it’s always an exciting time for so many people in our community: Kids, families and staff members alike,” said Superintendent Ryan McLane. “I rode a secondary (bus) route this morning, so kids, I feel your pain. My alarm went off at 5 a.m. and then I had to drive 15 minutes to get to my bus stop. But almost every kid who got on the bus did so with a smile, and I can say the driver — Rhonda Quinn — greeted each student with a smile, and a reminder about safety when necessary.”

Despite the joke, McLane said he takes transportation seriously and noted the district is hiring part-time and full-time bus drivers. He also said administrators went through a modified bus training in the summer in which they drove a bus.

“I’ve never white-knuckled a steering wheel trying to get a vehicle t0 25 mph (so much) in my life, but it was a great opportunity for our administrators to see all that goes into the safety of driving a bus,” McLane said. “That department has been under a lot of stress lately. They lost a few days’ worth of work due to our fiber being cut by construction happening near BWI.”

Half of the district’s students were in class for that first day as part of a staggered start, with all in attendance on Aug. 18. That first day tends to be the slowest in terms of getting to the buildings, since drivers are learning new routes and making sure they’re stopping at the right locations. Soon, though, they’ll have their routes memorized and route times should be shortened in a week or so, McLane said.

“Trying to arrange for transportation for over 4,300 students is no small task and when you factor in the number of students who have alternate transportation (needs), it drives that number up significantly,” McLane continued. “We want to be good partners with our families… It will get better because of the hard-working people we have in our Transportation Department… please be patient.”

Safety is another factor. Bus drivers generally have to remind students to stand back from the bus before they can safely step on. In order to prevent overcrowding, Big Walnut has some substitute bus drivers and vehicles on standby as well.

Unlike state minimums, Big Walnut does provide busing to high school and preschool students. However, its staff has been reduced, hence the plea for drivers.

McLane went on to say in his report that many buildings around the district received upgrades over the summer. For example, Big Walnut Elementary has new flooring; the gym and cafeteria at Hylen Souders Elementary got a fresh coat of paint as well as new exterior fencing; Big Walnut Middle School has new handicapped parking near the tennis courts; improvements are being made to the baseball and softball fields at Big Walnut High School; Big Walnut Intermediate School has newly resurfaced tennis courts and are lined for pickleball.

The Early Learning Center at Harrison Street will also be receiving accessibility improvements, he said.

“Finally, I’d like to welcome all of the new people to Big Walnut: Both students and staff alike,” McLane said. “We had the opportunity to bring some great additions to our staff in a variety of roles and I’m really excited to see what they can do for our kids. And if you are new to the Big Walnut community, we welcome you.”

