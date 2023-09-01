OLSD high schools fare well in rankings

The Olentangy Local School District (OLSD)’s four high schools have once again fared well in the U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking of the nation’s best high schools, which was released on Tuesday.

Olentangy Liberty ranked the highest of the four schools, slotting in as the ninth-best high school in Ohio. Olentangy High School, Olentangy Berlin High School, and Olentangy Orange each ranked inside the top 25, coming in at 13th, 21st, and 22nd, respectively. The U.S. News & World Report assessed a total of 1,011 Ohio high schools.

Locally, all four OLSD high schools ranked inside the top 10 of central Ohio schools. Bexley High School ranked first both locally and across the entire state. Dublin Jerome (12th), Granville (20th), New Albany (25th), Columbus Alternative (28th), and Upper Arlington (31st) rounded out the top 10 central Ohio schools.

On a national scale, Liberty ranked as the 333rd best high school. Olentangy (392nd) and Berlin (570th) each cracked the top 600 nationally, and Orange ranked 601st.

Per the U.S. News & World Report, high schools are ranked based on six weighted categories, including college readiness (30%), state assessment proficiency (20%), state assessment performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), college curriculum breadth (10%), and graduation rate (10%).

“We take great pride in the vast opportunities available to our students, the personal achievements of both our students and our staff, and our focus on educational excellence,” said Chief Academic Officer Dr. Michelle Blackley in a press release.

Superintendent Todd Meyer added, “This work begins at the elementary level and continues through middle school, attributing to student success at all four of our high schools. National and state recognition affirms our teachers and administrators’ efforts to facilitate maximum learning for every student and serves our graduates beyond their years in Olentangy.”

As for the other public high schools in Delaware County, Big Walnut came in 111th, Buckeye Valley ranked 128th and Hayes was listed 176th out of 1,011.

For more information on how schools are ranked, or to view the entire rankings, visit www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools.

