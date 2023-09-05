The cover of Genoa’s Comprehensive Plan. Courtesy | Genoa Twp. Trustees adopt amended documents The cover of Genoa’s Zoning Resolution. Courtesy | Genoa Twp.

WESTERVILLE — The Genoa Township Board of Trustees held public hearings on April 20 regarding the Zoning Commission-initiated comprehensive plan amendment and the zoning resolution amendment. The hearings were continued from March 21.

Last revised in 2019, the 2016 Comprehensive Plan has changes to the following sections: Land use and density recommendations in designated planning areas, (Chapter 4 and the comprehensive plan map), delete outdated text (Chapter 5), and update actions which have been completed since the previous plan (Chapter 5).

The agenda said the zoning resolution changes were: “To reflect and comply with provisions of the Ohio Revised Code (Article 1), revise certain definitions (Article 4), modify density regulations (Articles 7, 9, and 14), increase certain minimum lot sizes (Article 8), and supplement divergence review standards (Article 27) along with various amendments related to such revisions for the purposes of consistency, clarity, accuracy, and proper administration.”

“On April 20 of this year, the Board of Trustees approved amendments to the township’s Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Resolution documents,” wrote Director of Development and Zoning Joe Shafer in Genoa’s Summer Newsletter. “The amendments address ongoing concerns in the community regarding the densities of new residential developments by implementing new density recommendations for each designated area of the township in the Comprehensive Plan and by subsequently modifying density regulations in the Zoning Resolution to match said recommendations. The minimum lot size requirement for the township’s Suburban Residential zoning district was also increased from 20,000 square feet to 30,000 square feet to eliminate a potential loophole in the code. The new Comprehensive Plan went into effect immediately upon adoption. The amended Zoning Resolution went into effect on May 20, 2023, due to a mandatory 30-day waiting period required by Ohio law. Complete copies of both documents can be found at www.GenoaTwp.com/ZoningDocs.”

The trustees next met on May 4. They began by hiring Nathaniel Wilson as a full-time police officer. Seasonal laborers were also hired.

The trustees later approved a “resolution of necessity to levy an additional tax in excess of the ten-mil limitation for the purpose of parks and recreational purposes.” The current levy rate is 0.6-mills, and this would be a renewal.

A request for a final development plan extension for the Nest at Hoover was tabled. Next, a preliminary plan for rezoning an existing residence at 6463 Maxtown Road to become a recording studio was approved with modifications.

A special meeting was held for an executive session regarding a personnel matter on May 15. After meeting for more than an hour, no action was taken by the trustees once the session ended.

The trustees are Renee Vaughan, Mark Antonetz and Connie Goodman. Patrick Myers is the fiscal officer. For more information, visit www.genoatwp.com.

