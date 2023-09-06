Man arrested at Tanger Outlets

A man was taken into custody after barricading himself in a bathroom with a handgun at Tanger Outlets Wednesday afternoon.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office reported that at around 1:37 p.m. a woman called to report her partner was threatening to hurt her and had a handgun. The office reports the man had made threats to the woman about calling police. Deputies arrived within 20 minutes and located the man, who barricaded himself in a restroom.

The mall was evacuated and negotiators from the sheriff’s office began communicating with the man. The office reports that after 30 to 45 minutes of speaking to the man, he surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

The man’s name was not yet available Wednesday afternoon.

