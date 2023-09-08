Area volleyball, soccer teams continue hot starts

The Delaware Christian volleyball team knocked another squad from the ranks of the unbeaten, taking care of visiting Tree of Life in three sets Thursday night in Delaware.

The Eagles, who got a team-best 15 kills and 16 digs from Bekah Williams, won the first set 25-18 before sealing the deal with wins of 25-20 and 25-16 in the second and third, respectively.

Other DCS standouts included Ellie Tiede, who finished with a match-high six aces to go with seven kills and seven digs; Kyra Lansford, who had a double-double with 19 assists and 10 digs; and Katie Hobbs, who finished with five kills in the win.

Delaware Christian, now 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the Mid-Ohio Christian Athletic League, returns to league play Tuesday at Shekinah Christian. Action is set to get underway at 7:30 p.m.

Also: Delaware Hayes def. Westerville South 21-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-16; Olentangy def. Upper Arlington 25-20, 25-18, 25-11; Worthington Kilbourne def. Big Walnut 25-21, 25-14, 25-15; Olentangy Orange def. Gahanna Lincoln 25-16, 25-17, 25-18; Olentangy Berlin def. Lancaster 25-19, 26-24, 25-20; Olentangy Liberty def. Pickerington North 25-23, 25-15, 25-20.

GIRLS SOCCER

Delaware Hayes handled visiting Westerville North in OCC-Capital Division action Thursday night, getting a pair of goals from Ally Dudley and another from Addie Reed on the way to a 3-1 win.

Harlow Dye had an assist in the win while Josie DeRosa anchored the defense with five saves in the Pacer goal.

Josie Gruber scored the Warriors’ lone goal while North keeper Clara Stewart finished with seven saves in the setback.

Olentangy Orange 4, Gahanna Lincoln 0

The Pioneers, ranked third in the latest state coaches’ poll, continued their early-season dominance with a lopsided win over the visiting Lions Thursday night in Lewis Center.

Orange, which has now outscored opponents 26-1 en route to its prefect 5-0 record, used three second-half goals to break open what was a 1-0 game at the break.

Alexis Knisley scored two goals, both off Sophia Prime corners, while Sadie Thompson and Angela Zheng scored off feeds from Emma Sanderow to smooth out the scoring summary.

Big Walnut 3, Westerville South 1

The Golden Eagles picked up their second league win in as many outings Thursday, knocking off the host Wildcats.

Lexi Federer, Sara Elliot and Anna McGough scored the Big Walnut goals.

BOYS SOCCER

Ryko Boudurov scored three goals as Olentangy Berlin pulled away in the second half to hand host St. Charles its first loss of the season Thursday night in Columbus.

The Bears’ first-half goal was the first the Cardinals had allowed all season.

Big Walnut 4, Westerville South 2

Jacob Marshall had a hat trick and Sean Joyce scored a goal of his own as the Golden Eagles doubled up the visiting Wildcats in OCC action Thursday night in Sunbury.

Westerville North 5, Delaware Hayes 0

Andrew Adams scored a couple goals and Carter Smith had a pair of assists to lead the Warriors past the visiting Pacers Thursday night in Westerville.

Also: Olentangy 2, Olentangy Liberty 1.