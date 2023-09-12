Olentangy’s Andrew Leech (2) looks for extra yardage during the first half of Friday’s game against visiting Olentangy Orange. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

Four weeks down and teams are still scrambling to try and figure out how to slow down the Olentangy football team.

Olentangy Orange came closest in Friday night’s 17-10 setback in Lewis Center — the Pioneers intercepted Braves quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer twice and allowed well under 300 yards of total offense — but, despite taking an early 10-0 lead, couldn’t bottle up the host Braves when it mattered most.

Carter Musgrove drilled a 25-yard field goal to open the scoring summary and, after Treyton Schroeder picked off a deep pass intended to Jackson Wiley — Grunkemeyer’s first throw of the game — Orange QB Levi Davis found Kobe Sharpe for an 80-yard touchdown to make it a 10-0 game at the 2:20 mark of the first quarter.

The Braves, though, after being blanked in the first quarter for the first time all season, outscored the Pioneers 17-0 the rest of the way to bump their record to a perfect 4-0 heading into Friday night’s non-league battle against host Central Crossing.

It took all the way until the final minute of the half, but once the Braves got on the board, it didn’t take them long to go on top for good.

Grunkemeyer found Wiley for a 10-yard TD connection with 59.2 seconds left in the first half and, after inheriting great field position following a muffed punt midway through the third, the duo hooked up again, this time from five yards out to give Olentangy the lead for good — 14-10 with 6:34 left in the third quarter.

Matthew Tobias smoothed out the scoring summary with a 28-yard field goal with 9:20 left.

It wasn’t always pretty, but it was effective. Grunkemeyer completed 17 of his 25 passes for 154 yards, two touchdowns and two picks. Wiley was his top target, finishing with eight grabs for 52 yards and the two scores while Gavin Grover finished with six receptions for 60 yards.

Riley Clarkson was also steady for the Braves, finishing with 15 carries for 59 yards in the win.

Davis powered the Pioneers, finishing 14-for-29 passing for 188 yards and a score. Sharpe finished with six receptions for 121 yards and the long TD while Davis was the team’s leading rusher with 54 yards on 12 attempts.

Next up, Orange (1-3) will look to snap a three-game slide with a win over visiting Newark Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Delaware Hayes 38, Big Walnut 31

The Golden Eagles’ Nate Severs and Jake Nier did whatever they wanted on the ground, both rushing for at least 150 yards, but the host Pacers didn’t have much trouble moving the ball, either, using a fourth quarter touchdown run by Josh Russell to land the final blow in Friday’s OCC-Capital Division opener in Delaware.

It was back-and-fourth from the start.

Hayes opened the scoring summary with a 76-yard scoring strike from Jake Lowman to Austin Koslow only to see Nier come back with touchdown runs of 23 and 17 yards to give BW a 14-7 edge by the end of the first quarter.

The Pacers used a 14-0 second to take a 21-14 lead into the break — Russell scored from six yards out and Koslow caught another TD pass from Lowman, this time from six yards out — but the Eagles used a seven-yard TD from Severs to tie things up early in the third before Elliot hit a 43-yard field goal to make it a 24-21 game.

Hayes went back up when Gavin Brinkmoeller sprinted into the end zone from 24 yards out early in the fourth and, after Severs’ second touchdown of the game gave Big Walnut a fourth-quarter lead, Russell scored from a yard out and Cooper Goble added a 34-yard field goal to put the finishing touches on the win.

Lowman led Hayes (4-0), completing 14 of his 21 passes for 261 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Russell finished with 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground while Koslow had seven receptions for 164 yards and two TDs.

Severs and Nier, meanwhile, were the Big Walnut (1-3) offense. Severs finished with 192 yards and two touchdowns while Nier had 150 yards with two scores of his own.

Next up, Hayes will travel to undefeated Westerville North for its first road game of the season while Big Walnut will host Westerville South. Both games are set for Friday night at 7 p.m.

Olentangy Berlin 24, Olentangy Liberty 17, OT

Harrison Brewster powered into the end zone from two yards out to lift the Bears to their first-ever win over the rival Patriots in overtime Friday night in Powell.

Brewster finished with 102 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He also threw for 128 yards and another score.

Berlin (3-1) got off to a fast start, taking an early 10-0 lead thanks to a 50 yard field goal from Spencer Conrad and six-yard scoring strike from Brewster to Josh Gavin less than three minutes in.

The Bears led 17-3 when Brewster scored from in close with 4:23 left in the third, but the Patriots (0-4) used a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to get back to even.

Liberty QB Andrew Leonard connected with Wilson Roberts for a 19-yard TD early in the fourth and hit Roberts again, this time from 11 yards out, to tie things at 17 with 3:56 left in regulation.

Leonard completed 21 of his 29 passes for 236 yards, the two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also the team’s top rusher, finishing with 73 yards in the setback.

Liberty will look to bounce back Friday night against host New Albany while Berlin will host undefeated Hilliard Davidson in its final non-conference game of the season. Kickoff for both games is set for 7 p.m.

Also: Washington Courthouse 48, Buckeye Valley 18.