Roxanne Amidon (second from the left), director of Boardman Arts Park, accepts a $5,000 check from the Meijer store on Sunbury Road in Delaware. Courtesy | Boardman Arts Park

The Sunbury Road Meijer team recently participated in a challenge to work together as a diverse community to research, nominate, and vote on a local nonprofit organization to receive a special one-time donation from Meijer.

Boardman Arts Park is overwhelmed with gratitude to have received Meijer’s grant totaling $5,000! A giant check was presented to Boardman Arts Park team members Roxanne Amidon and Rachael Montunnas at the park in August.

The recipient of the grant was voted on by Meijer team members, who were asked to consider their favorite local nonprofit. Roxanne Amidon, director of Boardman Arts Park, shares the shock that came at being awarded the $5,000.

“We originally asked for $750 to fund refreshments for our Donor Reception,” she said. “We were totally surprised when they instead offered this large grant.”

Meijer praises Boardman Arts Park’s efforts which are “enriching lives in our community” and thanks

them for their “passion for serving others.”

The money from the Meijer grant was instrumental as Ohio Arts Council matching grant funds to offer the free event CREATE! This community event was held on Aug. 26 and gave participants the opportunity to collaborate on and create several art projects led by skilled instructors.

Check out boardmanartspark.org for upcoming events and volunteer opportunities! Boardman Arts Park is located at 154 W. William St, Delaware. Entry is located at the gates on West Winter Street.

Submitted by Boardman Arts Park.