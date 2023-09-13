BOE approves Swearingen departure

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education met Monday to approve several change orders for construction projects and approve the departure of long-time Treasurer/CFO Melissa Swearingen.

Last month, Swearingen was announced as the new incoming treasurer for Hilliard City Schools (HCS), and the district’s board approved the hire on Sept. 7. Swearingen previously served as the assistant treasurer for HCS from February 2004 to December 2012. She has been with Delaware City Schools (DCS) since January 2013. Her last day with DCS will be Oct. 13 after the board accepted her resignation Monday.

The district reported last month that a search is underway for her replacement.

The majority of the action items on the agenda were change orders to recent construction projects throughout the district. Director of Facilities and Transportation Jason Sherman told the board the change orders are part of the district working through the process of closing out projects. Sherman said the increases or decreases accounted for “unforeseen circumstances that we found as we went through these buildings.”

The board approved the following change orders:

• A $5,106.25 credit from Adena Corporation for additional meetings and reviews.

• A $20,055.83 increase to a contract with Place Services, Inc. for the installation of an additional storm drain at Conger Elementary School.

• A $450 increase to a contract with Place Services, Inc. for door modifications at Woodward Elementary School.

• A $5,907.45 increase to a contract with Place Services, Inc. for roofing work at Conger.

• A $2,002.90 increase to a contract with Place Services, Inc. for additional roofing work at Conger.

• A $2,933.94 increase to a contract with Place Services, Inc. for roof hatch modifications at Conger.

• A $6,338.05 increase to a contract with Place Services, Inc. for additional roof work at Schultz Elementary School.

Sherman added it was a “pretty good start up for the school year, transportation and facilities-wise,” and the district has ironed out bus routes and is “so far having a very good year.”

During her presentation to the board, Superintendent Heidi Kegley agreed and said she’s looking forward to a “continued great school year.”

“It’s been off to a great start, and there’s a lot of excitement around the district as you visit buildings,” Kegley said.

Student board member and Hayes High School senior Eric Gitson said the high school is excited about its victory over Big Walnut at the Homecoming game on Friday.

“It’s been the topic of conversation,” he said, adding football players he knows believe it’s a “moment they would all remember for the rest of our lives.”

Gitson said the rollout of the high school’s new hall passes is “working well now” after some technical issues at the start of the school year. He added he’s looking forward to the Delaware County Fair next week and is excited to see the 4-H projects from local students.

“I can’t wait to see everything. (It’s) one of my favorite times of year,” Gitson said. “I love to walk through (4-H projects) every year.”

The board also approved the retirement of Stephen Cohen, a world studies teacher at Dempsey Middle School as well as the resignations of Lauren Carr, a cook/cashier at Hayes; Jennifer Jackson, an administrative assistant at Willis; and Billie Roach, a custodian.

The board then approved the employments of Sally Hutchison, a School-Aged-Child-Care (SACC) program assistant; Jeanne Poorman, a cook/cashier at Conger; and Sara Schroeder, an administrative assistant at Willis.

The board will meet next on Oct. 2.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.