The rezoning of property along Curve Road near the railroad tracks and Sweeney Road was recently heard by the Berlin Township’s Zoning Commission. Gary Budzak | The Gazette Storage center considered

Berlin Township’s boards and commissions have been busy in recent months, hearing about, among other things, a storage site on Curve Road.

The Berlin Township Zoning Commission (BZC) had an informal meeting on May 9 regarding the possibility of a nursing home in the Berlin Business Park.

Representatives from Westerville-based architects Kleingers Group made the presentation. They are proposing “a 150-bed skilled nursing facility, which is a permitted use on the property, which is about 18 acres,” minutes said. “This will be a skilled living/short term rehab for hip and knee surgery recovering, etc. There are also memory care units, and there is a courtyard in the center that is developed as exterior physical therapy space. Ms. Shields said there is a huge need for memory care in this area.”

The BZC was told this was similar to a 50-bed facility the same firm developed in Johnstown. The facility would be staffed 24 hours a day, but in shifts. The rooms are 285 square feet with a restroom and bath/shower.

Utilities for the site are available, except for sewer, which has been applied for. “The earliest the project could start is in about a year,” the minutes said. A new road would also need to go around the building, and BZC members had questions about parking at the facility.

The presenters were told the application process is to go through the Delaware County Regional Planning Commission (DCRPC), Berlin’s Architectural Review Board, and then the BZC.

Also at the meeting, the BZC was told there may be plans for a residential hotel and apartments in the Berlin Commercial Overlay.

The BZC had an informal meeting on May 23 with J & A Storage for outdoor boat and RV storage at 2526 Curve Road. The 1.6 acres is currently zoned Farm Residential.

The applicant, Jamie Boudinot, said the property was her childhood home. She was seeking rezoning to Planned Commercial District.

The BZC was told the site would hold 60 vehicles and four buildings on the southern property line, each with four to five bays. The entrance drive would be gated, and there would be fencing, mounding and tree plantings. There would be shielded lights and signage at the north property line.

Commission members had concerns about security and setbacks.

Also on May 23, it was said the comprehensive land use plan revisions were rejected by the trustees and sent back to the DCRPC.

BZC members are Chairperson Jerry Valentine, Vice Chairperson Darcy Kaplan, Angela Brown, Keith Goshia, Jenny Sloas, and alternates Jasper DeChristopher and Tara Shields. Zoning Inspector Jake Bon and Zoning Secretary Cathy Rippel were also present.

Berlin Township Architectural Review Board held a work session on March 7. There was a wish to communicate with the township trustees regarding the Berlin Business Park’s green space minimums, fencing materials and parking requirements, as well as with the Delaware County Regional Planning Commission. They also determined the order of their future meetings.

The board didn’t meet again until June 7, regarding the Northport Residential Hotel. Westerville-based Metro Development requested a review from Planned Commercial District to Berlin Commercial Overlay on about 6.4 acres in the Berlin Business Park.

Northport would have six different buildings: one- and two-bedroom hotel suites, a hotel lobby with a reception area and hotel guest amenity space, exercise facility, coffee and breakfast area, and an office area for guests. The exteriors would be made of natural materials, and there would be patios or decks.

“There is also a swimming pool outside with a large open space feature with a dog park, mailbox kiosk and walking trails,” said Joe Thomas of Metro Development. “The minimum stay is 30 days but there is no maximum stay.”

The meeting minutes said, “Todd Faris with Faris Landscaping and Design reviewed the landscaping design and stated that they are providing more landscaping than what is required in the code.”

The ARB noted a number of items and architectural elements that were not in compliance with code. A resident who said they lived across the street said the hotel looked like low-income housing with inferior building materials. The board said they appreciated his comments, and they would be in the record for zoning and trustees to read.

“Thomas said they have been developing since 1964 all over the state of Ohio and to date they have built approximately 60,000 residential units,” minutes said. “He said there is one across the street at Four Winds in Berkshire Township. He stated they are allowed by code and licensed by the State of Ohio as hotels. He said a lot of their clientele are corporate, on short term work assignments, consultants and for this location there is a lot of interest by Intel.”

Members of the ARB are Chairperson Christina Littleton, Kristin Yorko, Jennifer Ludwigson and Quinn Hoffman.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected].