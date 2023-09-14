Worthington Christian’s Elle Skidmore (17) prepares to pass as Buckeye Valley’s Anna Kasulis 14 closes in during the first half of Wednesday’s CBL showdown at Worthington Christian. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

The Buckeye Valley girls soccer team hasn’t had any trouble winning its non-league games, taking all five by a combined margin of 18-4 as the season enters the halfway point.

League games have been a different story, though, as the Barons fell to host Worthington Christian, 3-0, in Wednesday night’s Central Buckeye League showdown — their third straight league setback to start the season.

Buckeye Valley (5-3, 0-3) made things hard on first-place Worthington Christian (7-1-1, 3-0) early thanks to strong goalkeeping from Addison Mooney and an organized back line.

The Warriors earned the first set piece of the game, a corner kick five minutes in, but Kaitlyn Mast missed a tight-angle shot as the game stayed scoreless.

Mooney saved a shot from Bella Kauffman off another corner about a minute later and snagged a long-range shot from Madeleine Hulme to keep things even 12 minutes in.

They didn’t stay that way for much longer, though. After another Mooney save, Worthington Christian won a 50-50 ball around midfield and slid a through-ball to Sofia Divine. She handled things from there, scoring from in close to make it a 1-0 game with 22 minutes left in the first half.

BV’s first chance came 18 minutes before the break. Ella Hazelrigg slotted a through-ball to Grace Daily, but her ensuing shot was saved by WC keeper Olivia Robson.

The Warriors kept coming, but, at least for the rest of the first half, the Barons prevented further damage thanks in part to a handful of saves from Mooney and a deflection from Brooklyn Pfeiffer, who redirected a shot that looked destined for the back of the net.

Worthington Christian, which outshot BV 11-1 in the first half and 17-2 for the game, used a pair of second-half goals — one by Hulme and the other off the foot of Divine — to smooth out the scoring summary.

The Barons almost snuck one in late, but Daily’s free kick went into a scrum in the box and came out in the arms of Robson.

Next up, Buckeye Valley will take on host Heath in non-league action Saturday morning at 10 a.m.