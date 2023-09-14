Ohio State defensive linemen Jack Sawyer (33), Ty Hamilton (58), and Tyleik Williams (91) prepare to line up during last Saturday’s game against Youngstown State. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

After squaring off against two timid offensive approaches to begin the season, the Ohio State defensive line figures to finally get an opportunity to get after the quarterback on Saturday against a pass-heavy Western Kentucky University (WKU) offense.

The Ohio State defense has registered just three sacks through two games this season after struggling to generate consistent pressure on quarterbacks a season ago, leading many outside the program to wonder if the issue will again plague the entire unit. Both J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, Ohio State’s premier edge rushers, have yet to tally their first sack of the season.

While the jury remains out on whether or not those issues have been corrected, there has been little to glean from the first two weeks that would offer any substantial insight.

Indiana took Ohio State by surprise in the season opener, attempting just a combined 20 passes between two quarterbacks while opting to deploy a triple-option attack and shorten the game. Youngstown State’s approach, while not quite as blatant, was another clear attempt at managing the clock and limiting possessions for the Ohio State offense.

Despite the lack of statistics, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles believes Tuimoloau and Sawyer have done their jobs well in the first two games given the limited opportunities they’ve been presented. That is all likely to change on Saturday against a team that possesses a clear offensive identity and one that will offer a better measuring stick for the effectiveness of the pass rush.

“That chance will come, probably this week,” Knowles said on Tuesday, noting the air raid approach WKU head coach Tyson Helton deploys is very similar to what he saw week after week from Big 12 offenses during his time at Oklahoma State.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day sounded equally unconcerned with his defensive line’s lack of pressure on Tuesday but understands how important it will be moving forward, beginning with Saturday’s intriguing matchup.

“Everything starts up front on both sides of the ball, and one of the things the defensive line and (coach) Larry (Johnson) take a lot of pride in is getting pressure on the quarterback,” Day said. “There’s certainly going to be an opportunity this week to do that because of how much they throw the football, and they have a really good quarterback and a really good scheme.”

Led by senior quarterback Austin Reed, WKU has already compiled 589 yards and six touchdowns through the air in two games. A season ago, in a road game at Auburn, Reed attempted 55 passes while throwing for 289 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

While game plans are always fluid from week to week, the trust Helton showed in Reed in a tough environment suggests WKU will be unafraid to play its game in Columbus despite a glaring disparity in talent and depth.

That fact is not lost on Day, who referred to that specific game as one that stands out regarding WKU’s commitment to its identity. He added that the ability of Ohio State’s pass rushers to get pressure will be married to the quality of coverage in the secondary, for better or for worse.

“If the coverage is strong, the quarterback has to hold the ball a little longer,” Day said. “If the coverage is loose, it comes out a little sooner. It’s the same way with the defensive line. If they’re not getting to the quarterback, he can hold onto it longer. They have to work together. But it’s definitely a different (offensive) approach this week than we’ve seen the last couple of weeks.”

Of course, the challenges the WKU offense will pose on Saturday won’t be telling only for the pass rush. After getting gouged for a number of big plays last season, the Ohio State secondary will also need to show its issues from a season ago have been remedied.

If they haven’t moved past last year’s blunders, the effectiveness of Tuimoloau, Sawyer, and the Ohio State pass rushers won’t much matter. To that point, the secondary appears up to the task of holding down its end of the bargain.

“It’s fun,” cornerback Jordan Hancock said of WKU potentially throwing the ball 50 times. “It feels like a test, but every game is a test for us. We’re just excited to show everybody.”

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.