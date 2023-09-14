The cover of the zoning resolution for Marlboro, Radnor and Thompson townships, which was amended in July. Courtesy | DCRPC Rural zoning changes get adopted

There was a public hearing on proposed text amendments to the Delaware County Zoning Resolution during the Delaware County Board of Commissioners meeting on July 6. These were applicable to Marlboro, Radnor and Thompson townships in the northwest part of the county, as recommended by the Delaware County Rural Zoning Commission and assisted by the Delaware County Regional Planning Commission.

No action was taken at that time. However, the amendments were adopted on July 17. There are 33 articles in all to the 144-page zoning resolution.

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners also approved on July 6:

• Municipal inmate housing agreements between the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office with the City of Sunbury and the Village of Shawnee Hills.

• A subdivider’s agreement with Del-Co Water Company, Inc. for water line construction at the Olentangy Environmental Control Center, 10333 Olentangy River Road, Powell. Later in the month, an easement of 69.13 acres in Liberty Township was granted to Del-Co for the project.

• A $1.72 million contract with Columbus-based Double Z Construction Company for the Old Sawmill Road and Presidential Parkway project. Later in July, Double Z was awarded the nearly $2.5 million Berlin Station Road improvements and Braumiller Road reconstruction project.

• Supplemental appropriations for the Guardianship Service Board, the Regional Sewer District; and later the Records Center.

• Submitting a grant application to the Ohio Attorney General for the Victim Service and Special Advocate programs for the Delaware County Juvenile and Probate Court. They also accepted a grant for Department of Youth Services.

At the commissioners meeting on July 10, new Delaware County Sheriff Jeffrey Balzer gave a presentation and update on building and jail improvement, as well as an estimated jail budget for 2024. Guardianship Services Board Director Eric Penkal gave a presentation and update on July 24.

On July 17, the commissioners approved an Ohio Public Works Commission grant for the Cheshire Road widening project. It was reported that the Land Bank has $300,000 “that can be spent on demolition and remediation projects.”

At the meeting on July 24, the commissioners adopted an updated Delaware County Motor Vehicle Use Policy, updates to the Delaware County Personnel Policy Manual, as well as an updated Self Insurance and Risk Program. Later in the month, an updated policy for the Delaware County Dog Shelter regular, unscheduled, call out and holiday coverage was adopted.

Also on July 24, the commissioners approved:

• A memorandum of understanding regarding a medicated assisted treatment program for jail inmates with the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board.

• A “letter of understanding in lieu of maintenance bond” regarding the Delaware County Byxbe Campus sanitary sewer extension.

• Plans of subdivision for Jonard common access driveway (three tracts) in Harlem Township and Berlin Farm section two (27.8 acres).

• Government affairs consulting services from Cincinnati-based Byers, Minton & Associates, LLC.

The commissioners’ last meeting of the month was on July 31, where they adopted the “recommendation by the Delaware County Local Emergency Planning Committee for the appointment of representatives.”

Also on July 31, the commissioners approved the purchase of a $202,320 crane truck for the Regional Sewer District; waived the $3.50/ton county tipping fee surcharge for County Fair trash; designated Eric Weitz for Public Records Training under the Ohio Public Records Act.

The commissioners are President Jeff Benton, Vice President Gary Merrell and Barb Lewis. Merrell’s report on July 31 said he attended the July Delaware County Regional Planning Commission meeting last week, and members “Dave Steitz and Michele Boni turned in their resignations.”

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected].