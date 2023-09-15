Kandeh

A Delaware County Grand Jury returned an indictment Thursday, charging a Delaware man with murder in connection with the death of his parents earlier this month.

Mohamed Lamin Kandeh, 25, has been charged with four counts of murder, unclassified felonies, and one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

The charges come after the Delaware Police Department responded to a residence at 245 Bristol Drive on Sept. 3 after two residents of the home failed to meet a family member. At the home, police found Kandeh’s parents, Mohamed Alusine Kandeh, 61, and Bintu Kandeh, 60, dead inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds. Kandeh was arrested later that day by police with the assistance of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The indictment lists the initials of the murder victims as M.A.K. and B.K. According to the indictment, Kandeh also tampered with evidence to prevent it from being used against him or impaired its value or availability.

On Sept. 4, Kandeh had his initial appearance in Delaware County Common Pleas Court and prosecutors asked that he be held without bond, arguing that he poses a danger to the community. Delaware County Common Pleas Judge David M. Gormley granted the request after a hearing on Sept. 8 and ordered Kandeh to be held without bond.

An arraignment has been scheduled for Sept. 25 at 3:45 p.m.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, Kandeh could face 15-years-to-life in prison for each of the murder charges and between one to five years in prison for the tampering with evidence charge. The murder charges also carry a gun specification, which would add a mandatory three years to any sentence that Kandeh would receive if convicted.

Kandeh was in the Delaware County Jail Thursday. Kandeh was declared indigent by the court and Columbus attorney David Johnson was appointed to defend him.

