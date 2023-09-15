DPHD to offer resources during fair

The Delaware Public Health District is gearing up to greet and interact with fairgoers with plenty of public health resources, educational materials, and giveaways at this year’s Delaware County Fair, which kicks off Saturday, Sept. 16.

Health district staff will be stationed outside on the east side of the Merchant’s Building at the DPHD Mobile Command trailer. Patrons are encouraged to stop by and learn more about public health services through daily themes highlighting mosquito and tick control, disease response and emergency preparedness, prenatal and newborn care, healthy eating and active living, and recycling and litter prevention.

In addition, DPHD clinic services will be offered Monday, Sept. 18, Tuesday, Sept. 19, and Wednesday, Sept. 20 from noon to 5 p.m. inside the DPDH trailer where public health nurses will provide flu shots, blood pressure checks, and glucose and cholesterol checks. The trailer will also accommodate breastfeeding mothers in need of a private, air-conditioned area to nurse or pump.

The health district is also sponsoring Tuesday, Sept. 19, for Senior Day at the fair. Adults 55 years and older receive free admission and have the opportunity to take in services and programs directly designed toward their needs, including the DPHD CarFit program. The CarFit program will be set up inside the sponsorship tent located on the south side of the Merchant’s Building. CarFit experts will be on hand to show older adults how to properly fit inside their vehicles to help protect them and other motorists driving on the roadways. Attendees will also have an opportunity to enter to win a medication lock box to keep important medications safely secure from children and grandchildren.

Starting Saturday, Sept. 16 through Wednesday, Sept. 20, health district staff in partnership with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office will also provide prevention education at the sherriff’s tent by participating in the Junior Deputy game. In addition, DPHD staff will have free Naloxone kits available at the sheriff’s tent along with other prevention resources.

In an effort to prevent illness, DPHD environmental health specialists will continue to protect public health by conducting food safety inspections with all food vendors along with encouraging everyone to wash their hands frequently, especially after visiting the animal barns.

The Delaware County Fair starts Saturday, Sept. 16, and ends Saturday, Sept. 23.

Submitted by the Delaware Public Health District.