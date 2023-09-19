Ghost Walk tours to be held

On Saturday, Sept. 30, Boardman Arts Park in Delaware is pulling back the curtain on the most haunted streets in the Northwest Neighborhood.

Only a few spaces remain in the Ghost Walk tours offered at 5, 6, 7, and 8 p.m.

On the tour, participants will hear actual ghost accounts from residents where the spirits reside.

The walk begins at Boardman Arts Park, 154 W. William St., and features eight stops, including a tour of Delaware’s Victorian Jail. Before or after the tour, ticketholders can have their fortune read by The Tarot Fairy (6-8 p.m.), and enter for a chance to win a raffle prize donated by local businesses.

“After 6 years, the Ghost Walk is back haunting the streets and houses of the Northwest Neighborhood,” said Roxanne Amidon, director of Boardman Arts Park, “Prepare to be scared!”

The tour is approximately a 2-mile walk and runs about 1.5 hours. Tickets must be purchased online in advance; the ticket link can be found at boardmanartspark.com/ghost-walk.

Missed your chance to take a tour? No problem. Boardman Arts Park is still seeking volunteers for the event. Help set up or tear down the party at the park, accompany a tour as a storyteller or guide, or perhaps most fun of all, play a ghost!

Volunteer details can be found at boardmanartspark.com/ghost-walk or email the event team at [email protected].

Proceeds from Ghost Walk will benefit Boardman Arts Park, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization in the heart of Delaware. The park is funded by the Ohio Arts Council, and through grants and community support, the park is able to offer low cost and free events.

Submitted by Boardman Arts Park.