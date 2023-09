Delaware County Property Transfers

93 Middlemead St, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Chava, Venkateswarlu & Gangineni, Swathi, $655,000

1985 Aurora Ave, Lewis Center, Bilkovic, David Sr & Susan To: Kumar, Harish & Singh, Christine, $431,000

10036 Lavenham Cir, Powell, Richardson, Ashley & Ortega, Rosa N To: Krempley, George D & Carol, $418,000

366 Harrogate Loop, Westerville, Klingel, Sonia E & Kevin J To: Little, Matthew & Paul & Fung, $481,000

1586 Home Rd, Delaware, Wallace, Mark E & Nicole A To: Kinnison, Lukas T & Erin Lynn, $480,000

4653 Harlem Rd, Galena, Rocco, Francis J To: Farris, Kyle & Reed, Jennifer, $124,900

136 Independence Blvd, Delaware, Lloyd, Mavis Geraldine To: Berardi, Shirley, $240,000

3354 Westbrook Pl, Lewis Center, Delmore, Gary M & Kirsten E To: Au, Kin & Nilly, $883,335

12931 Hatch Rd, Westerville, Dronsfield, Theresa L Successor Trustee To: Srei Fund Iv Llc, $1,000,000

8268 Tricia Price Dr, Powell, Hartwell, Robert E & Carly Jean To: Vincent, Pascal & Vincent, Fournier Josee, $691,000

6533 Upper Lake Cir, Westerville, Damron, Leslie To: Hawkins, Melvin Bernard & Patricia A, $375,000

7270 Cutler Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Bechtold, Shawn R, $457,391

727 Habitat Way, Sunbury, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Vallabhaneni, Sri Harshini & Veerapalli, Venkat Deeraj, $540,580

197 Valley Run Pl, Powell, Kapoor, Daya P & Neera Trustees To: Pinyerd, Amanda R & Lane J, $729,000

20 Hedgerow Ln, Delaware, Russo, Shelda J To: Garguilo, Sean, $172,000

11175 Fancher Rd, Westerville, Kiser, Elizabeth C To: Wilson, Shelly Kay & Saulsbury, William Patrick, $385,000

8714 Devon Ridge Ct, Sunbury, Northstar Residential Development Llc To: Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc, $83,200

6634 Scioto Bluff Ct, Powell, Principle Real Estate Development Llc To: Albanese, Peter A & Rebecca L, $239,900