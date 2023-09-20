Ucandoit Blue Chip and her connections pose for a picture in the winner’s circle after winning the $305,000 Jugette Wednesday afternoon at the Delaware County Fair. Courtesy | Conrad Photo

Driver Scott Zeron sat patiently in the pocket with Ucandoit Blue Chip in the second heat and out sprinted fellow elimination winner Zanatta (Joe Bongiorno) in the stretch to win the $305,000 Jugette for three-year-old filly pacers on Wednesday at the Delaware County Fair.

When the $255,000 final heat was sent on their way, Zanatta protected her rail position forcing the eventual winner to sit in the pocket past the quarter in :27.4 and the half in :55.4.

As the field went by the grandstand for the first time, Southwind Bella (Yannick Gingras) was the first to move, but could get no closer to the leader than third at the three-quarters in 1:22.4.

Zeron gave his que to Ucandoit Blue Chip in the final turn and used a :27.3 last quarter to score a 1 ¾ length win in 1:50.2.

The Keystone Velocity filly is owned by Bill J. Elliott of Woodstock, Ontario and trained by Linda Toscano.

“I thought she was a big strong filly and could handle the two heats,” noted the winning trainer. “The icing on the cake is that her mom (Molly Can Do It) was my first Breeders Crown champion.”

The Jugette win was first for all of the connections of Ucandoit Blue Chip.

In the first elimination, all five participants had the lead at some point in the mile. At the end, Ucandoit Blue Chip was 1 ¼ lengths better than Daffled Hanover (David Miller) and Earthwindfire (Tim Tetrick). Vivians Dream (Gingras) finished fourth and advanced to the final.

The second $25,000 elimination went to Zanatta in a lifetime best 1:50.1. The pacesetting Southwind Bella (Gingras) was second beaten by three-quarters of a length, Hey Hey Mama (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.) was third and the supplemental entry Odds On Hail Mary (Zeron) was fourth, but scratched out of the final.

Zanatta is owned by the One Legend Stable and trained by Jen Bongiorno.

Today’s 24-race card will go postward at 11:30 a.m. and will feature the $1,000,000 Little Brown Jug.