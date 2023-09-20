Reserve Champion Logan Fite and Champion Austynn Fite pose for a photo with their winning meat rabbits Monday morning. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

The Pen of Three Market Rabbits competition was a family affair this year as a sister and brother took champion and reserve champion Monday morning.

Austynn and Logan Fite are part of the Rabbits-N-Smores 4-H club and took part in several competitions Monday, including Pen of Three Market Rabbits, where Austynn’s trio was crowned Champion Meat Rabbits, while and Logan’s pen earned Reserve Champion Meat Rabbits.

The siblings had opposite reactions going into the show; Logan said he was not stressed at all, but the same can’t be said for his sister.

“I’m just nervous every year,” said Austynn, an eighth grader at Berkshire Middle School. “I think highly of other people. I was hoping I would do good.”

Logan said he had his sights set on the top two spots and is happy he and Austynn did well at the show.

“I was feeling great and having a good feeling,” said Logan, a sixth grader at Berkshire Middle School.

Austynn said she was caught off guard by the top spot her rabbits received in the competition.

“I was excited and kind of surprised,” she said. “Everyone going into a competition can feel nervous and doubt themselves.”

Austynn said she and her brother take care of rabbits together, and they go to other shows and “work like a team.”

“We raise all our rabbits together,” Austynn said. “We breed (rabbits) all year long and take care of them all year long.”

The siblings’ mother, Alicia, said the rabbits are a family endeavor at their home on the Buell Homestead in Galena, and the family takes pride in its fair projects, adding the family has done them for generations.

“It’s a family win,” Alicia Fite said.

Dustin Fite, Austynn and Logan’s father, said he’s pleased his kids did well in a “tough, good competition” Monday.

Austynn said she and Logan enjoy the sale every year, and she’s excited for the rest of the fair and to return next year and compete again.

“It’s definitely our favorite show to go to,” Austynn said. “I get nervous about it every single year, but I’m excited to do it every year.”

Logan added he’s already looking forward to next year’s competition.

