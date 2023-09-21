Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. outruns Youngstown State defenders to the end zone during a game on Sept. 9. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

After compiling one of the best statistical seasons by a receiver in Ohio State’s storied history a year ago, Marvin Harrison Jr. is off to a strong start in replicating those numbers in his third —and likely final —season in Columbus.

Through three games, Harrison has tallied three touchdown passes to go along with 304 yards. A would-be fourth touchdown was taken off the board in the season-opener at Indiana after he was ruled to have stepped out of bounds prior to the catch, a call that was later deemed to have been ruled incorrectly following the game.

That Harrison is continuing to pile up results on the field is hardly a surprise given his talent paired with a work ethic that has become legendary inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. But perhaps as equally valuable to his continued success this season is the fact he’s fully healthy, something he revealed on Tuesday was not the case for most of last season.

Speaking with reporters ahead of Ohio State’s showdown with Notre Dame on Saturday, Harrison said he suffered a sprained ankle during the week-two win over Arkansas State last season. He never came out of that game, nor did he miss time throughout the remainder of the season, but Harrison felt it each and every week.

“I was very limited with only being able to cut off one foot the whole year,” he said. “I just didn’t have much strength and mobility in the ankle, so it was hard. But I just managed it.”

Despite his decreased ability to run freely, Harrison was able to maintain an elite level of play en route to becoming Ohio State’s first consensus All-American at the position. Now, with two good feet underneath him, Harrison feels there is another level to be reached this season.

“I definitely have confidence in both legs now to accelerate and decelerate, so I’m excited about that,” he said.

Whether a direct result of his health or not, Harrison has looked faster than ever this season, displaying the ability to outrun defenders in addition to his remarkable catch radius that often leaves defensive backs helpless despite otherwise good coverage. His ability to hit homerun plays manifested itself in a career-long 71-yard touchdown catch and run against Youngstown State in week two and again with a 75-yard touchdown last week after he split through a double team.

If Harrison is going to start making a habit out of simply running past defenders, defensive coordinators may be out of answers when figuring out how to limit his impact. The battle against Notre Dame figures to offer great insight into whether or not there is any slowing down Harrison as the Fighting Irish will surely make him a focal point while deploying a quality cornerback tandem in Cam Hart and Benjamin Morrison.

Morrison, in particular, seems likely to line up across from Harrison often on Saturday as the boundary corner. Morrison started nine games for Notre Dame as a true freshman last season, recording six interceptions while being named to several freshmen All-American teams after the season.

The matchup between Harrison and Morrison has already received plenty of attention and will continue to be a storyline leading up to kickoff on Saturday. Asked about the matchup on Wednesday, Harrison didn’t give it much thought, noting the game will be bigger than just one battle.

“I’m not really worried about any matchup in particular,” Harrison said. “I’ve had my fair share of matchups throughout my career, especially last year with some good corners. It’s a team game, and rarely is it a whole game with one-on-one matchups. I have to do my part, obviously, and win my one-on-ones when I get the opportunity.”

Harrison went on to say the Notre Dame secondary is well-coached and very skilled, and he’s looking forward to playing the role of the villain in front of a raucous crowd.

“This is why you come to Ohio State, to play in this big of a game,” he said. “It’s a primetime game, 7:30 p.m. kickoff, and top-10 teams going at it. It’s on the road, and I like playing on the road, so it should be fun.”

