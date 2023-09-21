Hayes High School Principal Dr. Ric Stranges stands in the gymnasium in front of a banner given out by U.S. News and World Report in 2021. U.S. News and World Report recently ranked Hayes 176th out of the 1,011 Ohio high schools that were evaluated for the ranking. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Rutherford B. Hayes High School was recently ranked 176th in the state of Ohio by U.S. News and World report, and Principal Dr. Ric Stranges said he’s satisfied with the result but is still aiming to improve.

The ranking was released as part of U.S. News and World Report’s annual ranking of 17,680 high schools nationwide based on six factors: college readiness; state assessment proficiency; state assessment performance; under-served student performance; college curriculum breadth and graduation rate.

Hayes was one of 1,011 Ohio high schools evaluated for the ranking. Nationally, Hayes ranked 4,847 out of the 17,680 schools evaluated.

Stranges said he enjoys earning accolades for Hayes and uses rankings like this as a way to gather feedback about the school.

“The more recognition I can get for the school, the better,” Stranges said. “I use this as a way to continue to motivate our students and the community that we’re on the right path towards success.”

Stranges said he understands the rankings given by U.S. News but added they lack certain nuances.

“There are some metrics where we don’t have a chance,” Stranges said, specifically referring to the ranking’s inclusion of international baccalaureate programs, which Hayes does not have, thereby lowering the school’s college readiness rating. “(But there are some metrics) that I do take to heart. It gives us a chance to see where we are. I use it as a benchmark of where we stand, not only in Delaware County, but in central Ohio. It’s not apples to apples … but I understand where we are and we’ve got to get better.”

Stranges added the metrics associated with advanced placement (AP) courses are also skewed because they do not factor in the College Credit Plus program at Hayes that allows students to take college classes during the school day.

“I want our kids to do AP, but some students choose one or the other,” he said. “Sometimes, College Credit Plus gives better experience. A lot of our students who have chosen AP in the past choose College Credit Plus. I want our kids to get that college credit. It hurts the metric but helps out students.”

Stranges said he believes the school’s new mastery-based learning grading scale will help improve the school’s rating in coming years, and he hopes to continue to improve the school’s ranking.

“We’re going to see in the next few years … the academic (component) climb,” he said. “I’m confident in the next few years. The initiatives we’re doing, the experiences we’re doing will really, in the end, help our students, whether they leave here for college or a career, they’re going to leave here with a better foundation.”

Stranges said he will continue to push the school for awards or recognition, but the students are always the main focus.

“I want this for our community and our school,” he said. “The plaque looks wonderful, the accolades are great, but in the end, I want our students to have the best experience.”

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903.