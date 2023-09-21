Grace Scharf, a member of Ashley Junior Farmers, holds one of her two Pen of 2 Roasters Monday morning after showing the champion in the competition. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

After getting reserve champion last year, Grace Scharf returned to the Pen of 2 Roasters competition this year and took home the top prize.

Grace, 13, is a seventh grader at Genoa Christian Academy and a member of the Ashley Junior Farmers club. On Monday morning, Grace participated in several competitions at the Delaware County Fair and was awarded Champion Pen of 2 Roasters.

Grace said she’s been raising rabbits for about five years and was “a little bit nervous” heading into this year’s fair and competition.

“I’ve been trying to study, but it’s been hard,” she said. “I have a lot of friends who are in 4-H that helped me.”

Grace, who had the Reserve Champion Pen of 2 Roasters last year, said showing the champion this year is a first for her.

“I felt really excited because I’ve never won grand champion before,” she said Monday after winning the competition.

Grace said her rabbits were judged on the quality of their meet, their fur, and how well they matched each other.

Her rabbits also competed in the breed class and showmanship Monday morning.

Grace said she enjoys raising rabbits in part because of how nice they are to touch.

“Whenever I’m feeling sad or lonely, I can just go out in the barn and hold a bunny and pet them,” she said with a smile.

Grace joked that raising rabbits does have a downside.

“Whenever we’re breeding rabbits in fall or winter, they are always born on the coldest day,” she joked.

Grace said she’s looking forward to the rest of the fair and competing again next year.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903.