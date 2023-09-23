Aubrey Altizer poses with her grand champion lamb along with her sister, Ella. Courtesy | Heather Altizer Ella Altizer (left) and Aubrey Altizer pose for a photo with their market lambs, which accounted for four of the top five places in the Delaware County Junior Fair. Courtesy | Heather Altizer

For the fourth time in five years, Aubrey Altizer has shown the Grand Champion Lamb at the Delaware County Junior Fair.

Altizer, a junior at Big Walnut High School and member of the Eagle Country 4-H club, took home the top honor for a lamb weighing 147 pounds. Her latest champion adds to a remarkable family run that includes her sister, Ella, earning the top honor in last year’s show.

Overall, Altizer told The Gazette the champion lamb was big in every aspect the judges looked for, including its rack and loin. “Basically, it was everything we’ve been working for these past couple of years,” she said.

However, it was the lamb’s personality that really separated it compared to past champions. In fact, Altizer said all four of the lambs she and Ella showed this year had lively personalities not always seen in the lambs. Those personalities were so unique, in fact, that the sisters gave them names rather than referring to them by their ear numbers as is typically the case.

“His name was Nana, named after my grandma, because of the wool on his head. That kind of held a special place for me,” Altizer said of her champion.

Although every champion has been memorable in their own way, Altizer said this particular champion may have been her favorite given its quality and personality combined. Altizer also noted the judges for the competition rotate every two years, meaning she can sometimes get a beat on what a judge is going to prioritize for the show. With a new judge this year, that was not the case, which made it more rewarding as she had to prepare for everything.

While sibling rivalries are natural, Altizer said there was no added motivation to reclaim the top spot in this year’s show after her sister’s win last year. Instead, she simply wanted the Altizer name to remain at the top of the show, regardless of whether that was herself or Ella. “As long as one of us won, I was going to be okay with it,” she said.

Altizer later added, “It’s about trying to keep it in our name. I think that’s the biggest drive we have. This is year five, and with each year we win, it’s added pressure. There’s definitely a little competition between my sister and I to see who can win it, but overall, we definitely work as a team just to try and keep the title.”

Showing five consecutive grand champions between the two doesn’t happen by accident, and Altizer said the work that she and her sister put in with the assistance of their parents certainly has an impact. But in addition to the necessary work, Altizer said the way they approach that work also keeps the process fresh.

“I think it’s about making everything fun. It just makes (the work) enjoyable and keeps you excited,” she said.

Big sister may have taken home the top honor, but the show was a success for little sister as well. Ella’s two lambs received fourth and fifth place, respectively, and that continued success made the year even more enjoyable for Aubrey. “She follows in my footsteps, I’d say, so it’s really rewarding to watch her do well as well,” Aubrey said of Ella.

Aubrey said she likes to give Ella pointers here and there, but Ella has progressed to the point where she doesn’t need much guidance from her big sister anymore. In fact, sometimes Ella is the one giving Aubrey pointers, underscoring the true team effort that has allowed the Altizers to continue their dominance in the competition.

“The older they get, and the more they’re proud of each other and their accomplishments, that’s a joy to see as a parent,” Aubrey and Ella’s mother, Heather, said. “The hard work they put in and the time and effort that they do, they want to see each other be successful. And there’s a little competitiveness in there, too, but I definitely enjoy seeing it. It does a mom’s heart good.”

She added, “Both are definitely very competitive. However, I think they both care for each other’s success, so doing that and still being able to say it’s a team effort that goes into it. Keeping that family name, I know it means a whole lot to them, which makes me proud.”

