Earlier this month, the Grand Pacer Marching Band participated in its first competition of the season and earned a “Superior” rating, which qualifies the band for the state finals next month.

On Sept. 16, the band performed at the Westerville Invitational at Westerville North High School and were evaluated by seven judges in five categories: music, general effect, visuals, percussion and auxiliary.

Band Director Bill Fowles said the band was given a “Superior” rating after the evaluation, which qualifies it for the State Marching Band Finals on Oct. 28 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

Fowles said that last year the band qualified for the state competition at its final competition of the season, so to qualify this early is quite the accomplishment.

“I’m really proud of them,” he said.

Fowles added the band will not rest on it laurels and is focused on finishing the final movement of its show and improving visuals before the band’s next competition at Teays Valley High School in Ashville on Oct. 7.

“There’s a tendency to relax, but now (we’re) inputting different milestones and goals, different targets for our next competitions that we have coming up in October,” Fowles said. “It’s nice we still have these things we can add and fix to keep the energy going as we move forward. … We’re aiming to increase our score by 5 points.”

Fowles said Dempsey Band Director Alan Notestine believes the band can achieve its highest score of all time this season. Fowles added he’s known this was going to be a successful year for the band since rehearsals back in July.

“They’ve been working hard since before August,” he said. “I had a feeling (getting ‘Superior’) was going to happen. I knew we were going to have a good season this year based on how hard they worked during the three weeks of band camp. With the level they were playing, marching, and the work ethic (they had) all summer long, I knew it was going to be a special year.”

Fowles said it’s “validating” to have such success so early into the season, and the band’s potential is “limitless.”

“It’s up to them how far they want this to go,” he said. “I’m not settled. It’s ultimately up to them to take this show where they want it to go. All the accolades that you achieve always comes from the students. They’re the ones that go out and execute. We’re instructing and giving guidance but it’s ultimately them who have to go out and earn it. They’ve earned that superior rating already, and I’m excited to see what else we can earn the rest of the season.”

After the Oct. 7 competition, the band will perform at the Buckeye Invitational hosted by The Ohio State University on Oct. 14 and will have its last regular competition at Thomas Worthington High School on Oct. 21.

