Olentangy’s Ethan Grunkemeyer fights for extra yardage during the first half of Friday’s game against host Olentangy Berlin. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings

(Entering Week 7)

Top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 22 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Canton McKinley (5-1) 14.2753, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (5-1) 13.9167, 3. Wadsworth (5-1) 13.75, 4. Cleveland Heights (5-1) 13.4646, 5. Massillon Jackson (4-2) 9.5833, 6. Lorain (5-1) 9.5333, 7. Mentor (3-3) 8.8167, 8. Medina (4-2) 7.9833, 9. Berea-Midpark (3-3) 7.7833, 10. Strongsville (3-3) 6.0333, 11. Canton GlenOak (2-4) 4.3056, 12. Euclid (1-5) 3.053, 13. Cle. St. Ignatius (1-5) 3.0221, 14. Cle. John Marshall (1-4) 1.7395, 15. Brunswick (0-6) 0, 15. Elyria (0-6) 0, 15. Parma Normandy (0-5) 0, 15. Stow-Munroe Falls (0-6) 0

Region 2 – 1. Lewis Center Olentangy (5-1) 15.95, 2. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (5-1) 14.2333, 3. Huber Hts. Wayne (5-1) 12.8333, 4. Findlay (5-1) 12.5, 5. Centerville (5-1) 12.4333, 6. Perrysburg (6-0) 12.3333, 7. Dublin Coffman (5-1) 12.0833, 8. Tol. Whitmer (4-2) 10.25, 9. Kettering Fairmont (4-2) 9.8, 10. Delaware Hayes (5-1) 9.25, 11. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (3-3) 8.8, 12. Miamisburg (4-2) 6.9667, 13. Dublin Jerome (2-4) 4.5833, 14. Springfield (2-4) 3.9014, 15. Marysville (2-4) 3.4167, 16. Powell Olentangy Liberty (1-5) 2.346, 17. Beavercreek (2-4) 1.75

Region 3 – 1. Hilliard Bradley (6-0) 17.35, 2. Pickerington North (6-0) 15.2551, 3. Gahanna Lincoln (6-0) 13.55, 4. Hilliard Darby (4-2) 11.6, 5. Hilliard Davidson (4-2) 10.9, 6. Grove City (4-2) 10.4167, 7. Westerville North (5-1) 10.3333, 8. Thomas Worthington (5-1) 9.8667, 9. Pickerington Central (3-3) 8.25, 10. Upper Arlington (4-2) 7.3, 11. Lancaster (3-3) 7.1833, 12. New Albany (2-4) 5.1833, 13. Groveport-Madison (3-3) 3.7667, 14. Newark (2-4) 3.0167, 15. Galloway Westland (1-5) 1.55, 16. Reynoldsburg (0-6) 0, 16. Westerville Central (0-6) 0

Region 4 – 1. Milford (6-0) 16.0833, 2. Cin. Princeton (6-0) 15.6, 3. Cin. Elder (4-2) 10.1658, 4. Cin. St. Xavier (3-3) 9.7172, 5. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (3-3) 8.9596, 6. Hamilton (4-2) 8.8833, 7. West Chester Lakota West (4-2) 8.8333, 8. Mason (3-3) 7.1, 9. Cin. Sycamore (3-3) 5.8, 10. Middletown (3-3) 5.7167, 11. Lebanon (3-3) 4.9833, 12. Cincinnati West Clermont (3-3) 4.3333, 13. Cin. Oak Hills (2-4) 4.1167, 14. Cin. Western Hills (2-4) 2.4667, 15. Springboro (1-5) 2.1333, 16. Fairfield (1-5) 1.7333, 17. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (1-5) 1.0833, 18. Cin. Colerain (0-6) 0, 18. Cin. Walnut Hills (0-6) 0

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (6-0) 15.5163, 2. Painesville Riverside (6-0) 14.5667, 3. Akron Archbishop Hoban (5-0) 14.3905, 4. Macedonia Nordonia (6-0) 13, 5. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (4-2) 10.3333, 6. Shaker Hts. (6-0) 9.5667, 7. Hudson (4-2) 9.2854, 8. Austintown-Fitch (4-2) 6.9091, 9. Barberton (3-3) 6.351, 10. Garfield Hts. (3-3) 5.8167, 11. Cle. John Hay (3-3) 5.0595, 12. Akron Firestone (3-3) 4.5167, 13. Mayfield (3-3) 4.5, 14. Warren G. Harding (2-4) 4.0969, 15. Eastlake North (2-4) 4.0667, 16. Cle. Benedictine (3-3) 4.0189, 17. Ashtabula Lakeside (2-4) 3.8333, 18. Solon (1-5) 2.7, 19. Twinsburg (2-4) 2.4167, 20. Maple Hts. (2-4) 2.35

Region 6 – 1. Avon (6-0) 17.1944, 2. Avon Lake (5-1) 13.4167, 3. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (4-2) 9.85, 4. North Ridgeville (5-1) 9.3333, 5. Westlake (5-1) 8.9596, 6. Medina Highland (5-1) 8.4167, 7. Oregon Clay (3-3) 7.1833, 8. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (4-2) 6.8, 9. Olmsted Falls (4-2) 6.2833, 10. Sylvania Southview (3-3) 5.1667, 11. Cle. Rhodes (4-2) 5.0833, 12. Lakewood (2-4) 4.8131, 13. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (2-4) 4.7, 14. Amherst Steele (3-3) 4.0167, 15. Tol. St. John’s (3-3) 3.8325, 16. Tol. Start (2-4) 3.5833, 17. Holland Springfield (2-4) 3.5667, 18. Grafton Midview (2-4) 2.9333, 19. Fremont Ross (1-5) 2.6167, 20. Tol. Bowsher (2-4) 2.4667

Region 7 – 1. Massillon Washington (6-0) 18.6803, 2. Canal Winchester (6-0) 12.4, 3. Uniontown Lake (5-1) 12.2833, 4. Green (4-2) 9.3167, 5. Cols. Northland (5-1) 9.0167, 6. Westerville South (4-2) 8.9667, 7. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (5-1) 8.9621, 8. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (3-3) 7.9592, 9. Cols. Briggs (4-2) 6.8667, 10. Cols. St. Charles (4-2) 6.6, 11. Massillon Perry (3-3) 5.2667, 12. Marion Harding (2-4) 4.0667, 13. North Canton Hoover (2-3) 3.9889, 14. Cols. Walnut Ridge (1-5) 3.6768, 15. Ashville Teays Valley (3-3) 3.6167, 16. Sunbury Big Walnut (2-4) 3.4667, 17. Cols. Independence (1-5) 3.2667, 18. Grove City Central Crossing (2-4) 3.2333, 19. Wooster (2-4) 3.0667, 20. Mount Vernon (1-5) 2.15

Region 8 – 1. Cin. Anderson (5-1) 14.9667, 2. Cin. Withrow (5-1) 12.4167, 3. Cin. Winton Woods (5-1) 10.5833, 4. Kings Mills Kings (4-2) 9.3, 4. Harrison (4-2) 9.3, 6. Clayton Northmont (3-3) 9.2652, 7. Troy (5-1) 9.1793, 8. Xenia (4-2) 9.1, 9. Cin. LaSalle (4-2) 8.267, 10. Loveland (3-3) 7.5667, 11. Sidney (4-2) 6.7333, 12. Lima Senior (4-2) 6.1167, 13. Riverside Stebbins (3-3) 4.6167, 14. Fairborn (2-4) 4.3167, 15. Cin. Turpin (2-4) 3.3833, 16. Oxford Talawanda (1-5) 2.0667, 17. Trenton Edgewood (1-5) 1.55, 18. Hamilton Ross (1-5) 1, 18. Day. Belmont (1-4) 1, 20. Piqua (1-5) 0.9167

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Youngstown Ursuline (6-0) 15.3308, 2. Geneva (5-1) 12.8833, 3. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (5-1) 12.7279, 4. Chagrin Falls Kenston (5-1) 12.1, 5. Aurora (5-1) 9.85, 6. Madison (5-1) 9.6, 7. Gates Mills Hawken (4-2) 9.25, 8. Alliance (4-2) 9.1167, 8. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (4-2) 9.1167, 10. Hunting Valley University School (4-2) 8.7551, 11. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (4-2) 8.6667, 12. New Philadelphia (4-2) 8.2333, 13. Akron East (5-1) 8.1005, 14. Canfield (3-3) 7.4646, 15. Chardon (3-3) 7.1701, 16. Kent Roosevelt (4-2) 6.45, 17. Alliance Marlington (4-2) 5.9592, 18. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (3-3) 5.0333, 19. Chesterland West Geauga (2-4) 4.9667, 20. Youngstown Chaney (2-3) 4.9111

Region 10 – 1. Tol. Central Cath. (6-0) 16.1864, 2. Norton (6-0) 15.65, 3. Medina Buckeye (6-0) 12.45, 4. Mansfield Senior (4-2) 11.2333, 5. Ontario (6-0) 11.1833, 6. Tiffin Columbian (5-1) 10.9667, 7. Defiance (5-1) 9.4333, 8. Rocky River (5-1) 9.1837, 9. Bay Village Bay (5-1) 8.9773, 10. Sandusky (3-3) 8.6833, 11. Clyde (4-2) 7.9773, 12. Bowling Green (4-2) 6.6833, 13. Ashland (4-2) 6.5, 14. Norwalk (3-3) 5.6, 15. Maumee (3-3) 5.5, 16. Richfield Revere (3-3) 4.9333, 17. Lexington (3-3) 4.7833, 18. Rocky River Lutheran West (3-3) 4.5833, 19. Lodi Cloverleaf (3-3) 3.9833, 20. Parma Padua Franciscan (3-3) 3.8667

Region 11 – 1. Cols. Bishop Watterson (6-0) 14.7333, 2. London (6-0) 13.2, 3. Cols. Hamilton Township (6-0) 11.4, 4. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (5-1) 10.3636, 5. Granville (6-0) 10.2167, 6. Jackson (5-1) 9.6, 7. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (4-2) 9.2333, 8. Bellefontaine (4-2) 8.6833, 9. New Concord John Glenn (5-1) 7.8, 10. Dresden Tri-Valley (4-2) 7.6667, 11. Delaware Buckeye Valley (3-3) 6.3333, 12. Cols. South (4-2) 5.9369, 13. Marietta (3-3) 4.7801, 14. Bexley (2-4) 4.3167, 15. Cols. Beechcroft (3-3) 3.9833, 16. The Plains Athens (2-4) 2.65, 17. Zanesville (1-5) 1.8333, 18. Circleville (1-5) 1.7, 19. Chillicothe (1-5) 1.5051, 20. Cols. Centennial (1-5) 0.9167

Region 12 – 1. Hamilton Badin (6-0) 15.3167, 2. Trotwood-Madison (4-2) 10.4646, 3. Cin. Mount Healthy (5-1) 9.9, 4. Celina (5-1) 9.8333, 5. Vandalia Butler (4-2) 9.1333, 6. Tipp City Tippecanoe (4-2) 8.3667, 7. Day. Chaminade Julienne (4-2) 8.1944, 8. New Richmond (5-1) 8, 9. Wilmington (4-2) 7.4833, 10. Wapakoneta (4-2) 5.8333, 11. Bellbrook (3-3) 5.7, 12. Elida (4-2) 4.9167, 13. Hillsboro (3-3) 4.4833, 14. Day. Carroll (2-4) 4.2667, 15. Mount Orab Western Brown (2-4) 4.25, 16. New Carlisle Tecumseh (2-4) 4.2167, 17. Monroe (2-4) 3.9833, 17. Day. Oakwood (2-4) 3.9833, 19. Franklin (2-4) 3.6167, 20. Cin. Aiken (2-4) 2.65

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Canton South (6-0) 13.3667, 2. Streetsboro (5-1) 10.8788, 3. Mentor Lake Cath. (5-1) 10.7, 4. Niles McKinley (5-1) 10, 5. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-2) 9.8333, 6. Beloit West Branch (5-1) 9.7167, 7. Struthers (4-2) 9.6313, 8. Poland Seminary (5-1) 8.7333, 9. Ashtabula Edgewood (4-2) 7.3833, 10. Lisbon Beaver (4-2) 7.25, 11. Girard (4-2) 6.35, 12. Canal Fulton Northwest (4-2) 5.4833, 13. Peninsula Woodridge (3-3) 4.7833, 14. East Liverpool (4-2) 3.8333, 15. Mogadore Field (2-4) 3.3157, 16. Akron Buchtel (2-4) 3.0278, 17. Hubbard (3-3) 2.9269, 18. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (2-4) 2.2167, 19. Pepper Pike Orange (2-4) 2.1667, 20. Ravenna (1-5) 1.8939

Region 14 – 1. Sandusky Perkins (5-0) 13.9667, 2. Shelby (5-1) 10.9667, 3. Cle. Glenville (4-1) 10.2371, 4. Bellevue (3-3) 8.6439, 5. Van Wert (3-3) 8.4833, 6. Galion (4-2) 7.2, 7. Millersburg West Holmes (4-2) 6.6167, 8. Oberlin Firelands (3-3) 6.35, 9. Lima Bath (4-2) 6.3167, 10. Wauseon (4-2) 6.2833, 11. Bryan (3-3) 5.2833, 12. Vermilion (3-3) 4.9, 13. Napoleon (2-4) 3.7, 14. Caledonia River Valley (2-4) 3.6167, 15. Elyria Cath. (2-4) 3.5505, 16. Kenton (2-4) 3.4833, 17. St. Marys Memorial (2-4) 3.1333, 18. Upper Sandusky (3-3) 3.0667, 19. Cle. Central Cath. (2-4) 2.7273, 20. Bellville Clear Fork (1-5) 2.2833

Region 15 – 1. Thornville Sheridan (6-0) 14.4667, 2. Steubenville (5-1) 13.4811, 3. Circleville Logan Elm (6-0) 11.4167, 4. St. Clairsville (5-1) 10.5, 5. Cols. Bishop Hartley (4-2) 9.8333, 6. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-1) 9.6, 7. Duncan Falls Philo (5-1) 9.2333, 8. Cols. Bishop Ready (5-1) 8.5333, 9. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (5-1) 8.4388, 10. Cols. East (5-1) 8.1338, 11. Newark Licking Valley (4-2) 7.8167, 12. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (4-2) 7.7222, 13. McArthur Vinton County (5-1) 7.6869, 14. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-2) 6.9833, 15. Carrollton (3-3) 4.9667, 16. McConnelsville Morgan (3-3) 3.3167, 17. Cols. Marion-Franklin (2-4) 3.15, 18. Lancaster Fairfield Union (2-4) 2.9333, 19. Hebron Lakewood (2-4) 2.6667, 20. Uhrichsville Claymont (2-4) 2.5667

Region 16 – 1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6-0) 18.05, 2. Cin. Wyoming (6-0) 12.1, 3. Springfield Shawnee (5-1) 10.55, 4. Chillicothe Unioto (5-1) 10.25, 5. Cin. Taft (4-2) 10.15, 6. Eaton (5-1) 8.3833, 7. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (3-3) 7.6167, 8. Kettering Archbishop Alter (4-2) 7.5556, 9. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (4-2) 7.45, 10. Waverly (4-2) 7.3611, 11. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (4-2) 7.2568, 12. Springfield Kenton Ridge (4-2) 6.55, 13. Washington C.H. Washington (3-3) 6.4667, 14. Cin. Indian Hill (4-2) 6.3667, 15. Reading (4-2) 5.9667, 16. Greenfield McClain (4-2) 5.85, 17. Cleves Taylor (3-3) 5.6167, 18. Urbana (5-1) 5.2626, 19. Day. Dunbar (3-2) 4.0742, 20. Batavia (2-4) 2.7833

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Perry (6-0) 15.3667, 2. Creston Norwayne (6-0) 12.1, 3. Canfield South Range (5-1) 11.5126, 4. Cadiz Harrison Central (4-2) 8.4333, 5. Garrettsville Garfield (6-0) 7.835, 6. Lorain Clearview (5-1) 7.8, 7. West Lafayette Ridgewood (5-1) 6.8667, 8. Richmond Edison (5-1) 6.0556, 9. Magnolia Sandy Valley (4-2) 5.7667, 10. Conneaut (4-2) 5.1667, 11. Chagrin Falls (3-3) 4.4833, 12. Burton Berkshire (3-3) 4.3384, 13. Cortland Lakeview (3-3) 4.3, 14. Smithville (4-2) 4.25, 15. Mantua Crestwood (4-2) 4.0167, 16. Sheffield Brookside (3-3) 3.4333, 17. Navarre Fairless (2-4) 3.3833, 18. Youngstown Liberty (2-4) 3.2833, 18. Orrville (3-3) 3.2833, 20. Wooster Triway (2-4) 2.6333

Region 18 – 1. Milan Edison (6-0) 12.3, 2. Liberty Center (6-0) 11.5333, 3. Oak Harbor (6-0) 10.1333, 4. Archbold (5-1) 9.9167, 5. Coldwater (6-0) 9.7, 6. Genoa Area (5-1) 8.7333, 7. Findlay Liberty-Benton (5-1) 8.5833, 8. Pemberville Eastwood (5-1) 7.0333, 9. Marengo Highland (4-2) 6.6667, 10. Huron (4-2) 6.6463, 11. Marion Pleasant (4-2) 5.9, 12. Lewistown Indian Lake (4-2) 5.3833, 13. Willard (4-2) 3.9318, 14. Spencerville (2-4) 3.5, 15. Port Clinton (2-4) 2.9167, 16. Delta (3-3) 2.6167, 17. Tontogany Otsego (2-4) 2.6, 18. Fredericktown (2-4) 2.5333, 19. Northwood (2-4) 2.4235, 20. Bloomdale Elmwood (1-5) 1.7667

Region 19 – 1. Ironton (5-1) 13.1591, 2. Proctorville Fairland (5-1) 11.899, 3. Zanesville West Muskingum (5-1) 11.5167, 4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (4-1) 11.4889, 5. Portsmouth West (5-1) 11.1717, 6. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (6-0) 10.3167, 7. Barnesville (6-0) 9.7071, 8. Cols. Africentric (5-1) 8.65, 9. South Point (4-2) 7.4621, 10. Utica (5-1) 7.1167, 11. Belmont Union Local (4-2) 7.1088, 12. Heath (4-2) 6.8833, 13. Minford (3-2) 5.7667, 14. Centerburg (3-3) 5.6333, 15. Wheelersburg (3-3) 5.1288, 16. Byesville Meadowbrook (4-2) 5.0667, 17. Portsmouth (3-3) 5.05, 18. Chesapeake (3-3) 4.7449, 19. New Lexington (3-3) 4.2167, 20. Piketon (4-2) 3.9268

Region 20 – 1. Germantown Valley View (6-0) 12.8, 2. Waynesville (5-1) 11.1667, 3. Brookville (5-1) 8.4833, 4. West Milton Milton-Union (4-2) 7.7167, 5. Middletown Madison (4-2) 7.5333, 6. Cin. Purcell Marian (4-2) 6.0167, 7. Springfield Northeastern (4-2) 5.55, 8. Blanchester (4-2) 5.5, 9. Chillicothe Zane Trace (4-2) 5.3833, 10. Camden Preble Shawnee (4-2) 4.7525, 11. Bethel-Tate (3-3) 4.5909, 12. Cin. Mariemont (3-3) 4.4667, 13. Cin. Clark Montessori (3-2) 4.4111, 14. Casstown Miami East (3-3) 4.1333, 15. Cin. Gamble Montessori (3-3) 3.7534, 16. Williamsport Westfall (3-3) 3.6333, 17. Carlisle (2-4) 3.5667, 18. Jamestown Greeneview (3-3) 3.45, 19. Cin. Madeira (2-4) 3.4, 20. Cin. Finneytown (3-3) 3.1088

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Kirtland (5-1) 9.6224, 2. Rootstown (6-0) 9.5, 3. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (5-1) 8.4833, 4. Hanoverton United (5-1) 7.35, 5. Mogadore (4-1) 6.4545, 6. Andover Pymatuning Valley (3-3) 6.45, 7. Cuyahoga Hts. (4-1) 6.0778, 8. Mineral Ridge (4-2) 5.5, 9. Ravenna Southeast (5-1) 5.4333, 10. Canton Central Cath. (3-3) 5.0333, 11. Leavittsburg LaBrae (3-3) 4.7333, 12. Rittman (4-2) 4.5667, 13. Brookfield (3-3) 4.4667, 14. Youngstown Valley Christian (4-2) 3.65, 15. Middlefield Cardinal (3-3) 3.5167, 16. Columbiana Crestview (2-4) 2.9833, 17. Columbiana (2-4) 2.6667, 17. Atwater Waterloo (2-4) 2.6667, 19. Newton Falls (3-3) 2.6167, 20. Orwell Grand Valley (2-4) 2.1667

Region 22 – 1. Bluffton (6-0) 9.3167, 2. Collins Western Reserve (5-1) 7.95, 3. Carey (4-2) 7.8, 4. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (5-1) 7.5606, 5. Columbia Station Columbia (6-0) 6.9833, 6. Tol. Ottawa Hills (5-1) 6.835, 7. Columbus Grove (4-2) 6, 8. Ashland Mapleton (3-3) 4.8667, 9. Sullivan Black River (4-2) 4.85, 10. Attica Seneca East (3-3) 4.6833, 11. Kansas Lakota (3-3) 4.6591, 12. Bucyrus Wynford (3-3) 4.3, 13. Defiance Tinora (3-3) 4.2333, 14. Ashland Crestview (2-4) 3.25, 15. Paulding (4-2) 2.9333, 16. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (3-3) 2.8939, 17. Van Buren (2-4) 2.7, 18. Haviland Wayne Trace (3-3) 2.6333, 19. Castalia Margaretta (3-3) 2.5404, 20. Metamora Evergreen (2-4) 2.5167

Region 23 – 1. West Jefferson (6-0) 13.7333, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (6-0) 11.6167, 3. Beverly Fort Frye (4-1) 8.075, 4. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-2) 7.3333, 5. Martins Ferry (4-2) 6.6667, 6. Marion Elgin (6-0) 6.4333, 7. Newcomerstown (4-2) 6.2667, 8. Glouster Trimble (3-2) 6.0444, 9. Nelsonville-York (5-1) 5.904, 10. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (4-2) 5.8167, 11. Howard East Knox (4-2) 5.6, 12. Galion Northmor (4-2) 5.5333, 13. Grandview Hts. (4-2) 5.35, 14. Sarahsville Shenandoah (3-3) 3.8333, 15. Bellaire (3-3) 3.7146, 16. Grove City Christian (3-3) 3.6, 17. Loudonville (2-4) 3.2833, 18. Crooksville (3-3) 3.15, 19. Mount Gilead (2-4) 2.7833, 20. Johnstown Northridge (1-5) 2.7667

Region 24 – 1. Williamsburg (6-0) 12.8333, 2. Versailles (5-1) 10.2833, 3. West Liberty-Salem (6-0) 9.9, 4. Bainbridge Paint Valley (5-1) 9.6667, 5. Cin. Country Day (6-0) 9, 6. New Madison Tri-Village (5-1) 7.6, 7. Anna (3-3) 5.3167, 8. New Paris National Trail (3-3) 4.9167, 9. Rockford Parkway (2-4) 3.4667, 10. New Lebanon Dixie (3-3) 2.8939, 11. Cin. Deer Park (2-4) 2.3167, 12. Miamisburg Day. Christian (2-3) 2.3091, 13. Harrod Allen East (1-5) 2.1833, 14. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (2-4) 1.95, 15. Milford Center Fairbanks (2-4) 1.7833, 16. Troy Christian (2-4) 1.6167, 17. Lucasville Valley (1-5) 1.55, 18. North Lewisburg Triad (1-5) 1.4667, 19. Arcanum (2-4) 1.1667, 20. Chillicothe Southeastern (1-5) 1.15

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Malvern (5-1) 9.9167, 2. Danville (6-0) 9.7333, 3. Berlin Center Western Reserve (5-1) 9.4798, 4. Dalton (4-1) 9.0989, 5. Toronto (5-1) 7.375, 6. Lucas (4-2) 7.2833, 7. Steubenville Cath. Central (6-0) 7.2629, 8. Jeromesville Hillsdale (4-2) 7.1288, 9. New Middletown Springfield (4-2) 6.7833, 10. Monroeville (4-2) 6.2197, 11. Lowellville (5-1) 6.2167, 12. McDonald (4-2) 5.8833, 13. Norwalk St. Paul (3-3) 5.8561, 14. Lisbon David Anderson (4-2) 5.85, 15. Salineville Southern (4-2) 4.0833, 16. Bowerston Conotton Valley (3-3) 2.85, 17. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (2-4) 1.8737, 18. Richmond Hts. (1-5) 1.8537, 19. Plymouth (2-4) 1.7833, 20. New Washington Buckeye Central (2-4) 1.1667, 20. Windham (2-4) 1.1667

Region 26 – 1. Hamler Patrick Henry (6-0) 11.6333, 2. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (6-0) 9.4, 3. McComb (5-1) 9.3, 4. Tiffin Calvert (5-0) 9.2667, 5. Antwerp (6-0) 8.7, 6. Leipsic (6-0) 8.55, 7. Pandora-Gilboa (4-2) 7.5333, 8. Waynesfield-Goshen (6-0) 7, 9. Defiance Ayersville (5-1) 6.9, 10. Convoy Crestview (5-1) 6.0167, 11. Arlington (4-2) 5.6667, 12. Lima Central Cath. (3-3) 5.5, 13. Edon (4-2) 5.0697, 14. Dola Hardin Northern (4-2) 4.7833, 14. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (4-2) 4.7833, 16. Pioneer North Central (5-1) 4.7677, 17. Montpelier (4-2) 3.8308, 18. Ada (2-4) 3.2667, 19. Delphos St. John’s (3-3) 3.25, 20. Gibsonburg (2-4) 2.9495

Region 27 – 1. Reedsville Eastern (5-1) 8.7904, 2. Caldwell (6-0) 8.2667, 3. Beaver Eastern (6-0) 6.596, 4. Beallsville (5-1) 5.4956, 5. Portsmouth Notre Dame (4-2) 4.9596, 6. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (4-2) 4.65, 7. Hannibal River (3-2) 4.4727, 8. Waterford (4-2) 4.3167, 9. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-3) 3.9545, 10. Woodsfield Monroe Central (3-3) 3.3204, 11. Crown City South Gallia (4-2) 2.9405, 12. Portsmouth Sciotoville (2-3) 2.65, 13. Shadyside (2-4) 2.4924, 14. Corning Miller (3-3) 2.4571, 15. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (3-3) 2.2775, 16. Sugar Grove Berne Union (2-4) 2.2167, 17. Bridgeport (2-4) 1.25, 18. Racine Southern (1-5) 0.9369, 19. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (1-5) 0.5833, 19. Franklin Furnace Green (1-5) 0.5833

Region 28 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (6-0) 13.35, 2. Ansonia (6-0) 10.6333, 3. DeGraff Riverside (5-1) 8.0833, 4. Cedarville (5-1) 6.9333, 5. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (4-1) 6.4114, 6. Minster (5-1) 6.4, 7. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (4-2) 6.2333, 8. Cin. College Preparatory (5-1) 6.1979, 9. Sidney Lehman Cath. (4-2) 5.9, 10. Mechanicsburg (3-3) 4.7167, 11. Lewisburg Tri-County North (3-3) 4.5253, 12. Bradford (3-2) 4.1787, 13. Fort Loramie (3-3) 4.1, 14. New Bremen (3-3) 3.8333, 15. St. Henry (1-5) 1.7833, 16. Fayetteville-Perry (1-5) 0.9874, 17. Lockland (1-4) 0.8, 18. Springfield Cath. Central (1-5) 0.75, 18. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (1-5) 0.75, 20. Hamilton New Miami (1-5) 0.6667