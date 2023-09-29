Delaware Hayes’ Addie Reed (14) looks to clear the ball out of harm’s way during the first half of a game against host Big Walnut earlier this season in Sunbury. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

The Delaware Hayes girls soccer team hasn’t lost a game since the calendar flipped to September, most recently notching its seventh straight win with a 3-0 decision over visiting Dublin Scioto on Thursday night.

Madeline Bruns led the charge, playing a part in all three goals.

Addie Reed broke the scoring seal off a feed from Bruns and, after Bruns made it 2-0 with an unassisted tally of her own, she assisted on a goal from Elise Buckerfield to smooth out the scoring summary.

Josie DeRosa anchored the defense, collecting five saves en route to the shutout, while Scioto keeper Reese Kinney finished with 22 saves in the setback.

The Pacers, who improved to 10-2 overall and 5-1 in OCC-Capital Division action with the win, have outscored opponents 24-2 over the course of their winning streak.

Most recently, Hayes blanked St. Francis DeSales 3-0 on Tuesday and rolled to a 5-1 win over Hilliard Bradley last Saturday.

Ellie Roberson had a pair of goals in the win over the Stallions. Adrionna Brown also found the back of the net while Bruns had two helpers.

DeRosa, meanwhile, collected three saves en route to the first of her back-to-back shutouts.

Next up, Hayes will look to keep rolling against visiting Clear Fork Tuesday night at 7:15 p.m.

Olentangy Liberty 2, Westerville Central 0

Hailey Myers collected the shutout while the offense scored more than enough to lift the Patriots to a non-league win over the host Warhawks Thursday night in Westerville.

Amelia Sigmund and Chloe Brecht scored for Liberty (10-2-1), which hasn’t lost a game in eight straight outings.

Also: Dublin Jerome 1, Olentangy Berlin 0; Westerville North 4, Big Walnut 2.

BOYS SOCCER

After both teams battled through a scoreless first half, Big Walnut erupted for three goals in the second to notch a 3-1 league win over visiting Westerville North Thursday night in Sunbury.

Alex Reichert, Sean Joyce and Kael Dorsey had the Golden Eagles’ goals.

Also: Dublin Scioto 3, Delaware Hayes 0; Olentangy Berlin 1, Dublin Jerome 0.

BOYS GOLF

Senior Carter Rutherford carded a 72 to nab medalist honors and lead Olentangy Liberty to a win in the Delaware Cup Thursday afternoon at Northstar.

The Patriots shot a combined 298 to take the crown.

Olentangy finished second with a team total of 317 while Big Walnut smoothed out the top three with a combined 318.

Delaware Hayes (321), Olentangy Orange (323), Olentangy Berlin (331) and Buckeye Valley (340) were also in action.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Bekah Williams picked up the 1,000th dig of her career, finishing with a match-high 12 to go with seven kills, two aces and two assists in Delaware Christian’s straight-set win over visiting Granville Christian Tuesday night in Delaware.

The Eagles, who’ve now won six straight, took the first set 25-12 before sealing the deal with wins of 25-7 and 25-14 in the second and third, respectively.

Maggie Hsu and Kyra Lansford were also steady in the win, finishing with six aces apiece. Hsu also added four digs and a pair of kills while Lansford finished with eight assists and two kills.

Also: Olentangy def. Olentangy Berlin 27-29, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23, 15-11; Olentangy Orange def. Hilliard Davidson 25-20, 25-16, 25-10; Olentangy Liberty def. Dublin Coffman 25-18, 25-23, 25-21; Big Walnut def. Franklin Heights 25-14, 25-8, 25-14; Worthington Kilbourne def. Delaware Hayes 25-17, 25-21, 25-18.