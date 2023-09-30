The following births were reported by Grady Memorial Hospital:

• Sept. 10 — Allison Kendrick, daughter of Bailee Campbell and Alexander Kendrick of Delaware.

• Sept. 10 — Maddex Marchan, son of Alexis McFarland and Fernando Marchan of Delaware.

• Sept. 12 — Savannah Stout, daughter of Carolyn and Roger Stout of Marengo.

• Sept. 16 — Kayson Creagh, son of Ashley Husted and Xavier Creagh of Marion.

• Sept. 22 — Izara Bayless, daughter of Maisie Saenz and Malek Bayless of Delaware.

• Sept. 23 — Lincoln Stidam, son of Hallie and Brody Stidam of Delaware.

• Sept. 26 — Kennedee McEndree, daughter of Amanda Clark and William McEndree of Richwood.

Birth announcements are printed with permission.