Olentangy Orange’s Cohen Weaver fights for extra yardage during the second half of Friday’s game against visiting Dublin Coffman. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

The Olentangy Orange football team threw a knockout punch early, using a 14-0 first quarter to build a cushion it parlayed into a 35-14 OCC-Central Division win over visiting Dublin Coffman Friday night in Lewis Center.

Pioneer quarterback Levi Davis, who finished with 137 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, found the end zone twice in the opening quarter — once from a yard out and again from 36.

His third rushing touchdown of the game — this time from 68 yards out — made it 21-0 before the Shamrocks (5-2, 1-1) got on the board with a 49-yard TD pass from Quinn Hart to Cameron Hairston just before the break.

Orange (4-3, 2-0) all but sealed the deal when Kobe Sharpe jumped on his team’s own fumble and turned it into a 14-yard TD run two minutes into the second half.

The 28-7 spread held up until the fourth, when the teams traded touchdowns to smooth out the scoring summary — Hart scored from a yard out for Coffman while Cohen Weaver scored on an eight-yard run for Orange.

Weaver backed Davis’ big night on the ground with a solid effort of his own, finishing with 11 carries for 77 yards and the score. Davis, meanwhile, completed 10 of his 15 passes for 132 yards. Will Musgrove was his top target, finishing with six receptions for 82 yards.

The defense came up big, too, with Treyton Schroeder securing a pair of interceptions.

Hart was 22-for-35 passing for 246 yards, a touchdown and the two picks to lead the Shamrocks.

Next up, Orange is slated to take on host Upper Arlington Friday night at 7 p.m.

Big Walnut 49, Worthington Kilbourne 7

Nate Severs ran for nearly 200 yards and two touchdowns while Jake Nier completed all seven of his passes for 141 yards and two TDs of his own as the Golden Eagles soared to a lopsided league win over the host Wolves Friday night.

Big Walnut (3-5, 2-2) never trailed. It led 13-0 after a quarter thanks to a pair of touchdowns from Nier — the first with his legs and the second a 23-yard scoring strike to Owen Pollock.

Severs got going in the second quarter, breaking free for a 96-yard touchdown run before Nier found Carter Dancer and Pollock for touchdown connections of five and three yards, respectively, to make it a 28-0 game at the break.

Kilbourne (0-7, 0-4) got on the board when Carson Taylor hauled in a 14-yard scoring strike from Braylon Harper, but BW answered with a 64-yard touchdown run from Severs.

Jace Murray added a 73-yard TD run in the fourth while Brady Taylor returned an interception 62 yards for a touchdown to smooth out the scoring summary.

Next up, Big Walnut is slated to take on visiting Westerville North at 7 p.m. Friday night in Sunbury.

Olentangy Berlin 27, Hilliard Darby 7

The Bears scored a touchdown in all four quarters to pull away from the host Panthers for a solid OCC-Cardinal Division win Friday night in Hilliard.

Darby (4-3, 1-1) broke the scoring seal when Sage Kean scored from a yard out, but Berlin (6-1, 2-0) scored the next 27 points to put the finishing touches on the win.

The defense evened things up as Bennett Arend turned a fumble recovery into a 37-yard return for a touchdown.

From there, Mason Ziegler took over. Ziegler had touchdown runs of six and 28 yards while hauling in a six-yard strike from Harrison Brewster for another score.

Ziegler finished with 129 total yards and three TDs.

Berlin returns to action Friday night against visiting Dublin Jerome. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 19, Upper Arlington 16, OT; Olentangy 52, Thomas Worthington 7; Buckeye Valley 28, St. Charles 20.