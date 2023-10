Delaware County Property Transfers

3842 Mantle Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Fillmore Capital Partners Llc, $568,390

7123 Riverside Dr, Powell, Johnson, Martha J To: Freiheit, Sarah, $451,000

107 Commerce Park Dr, Westerville, Pikor, Kenneth A & Patricia R To: Flaherty, Brian D & Emily K, $274,900

147 Mahogany Dr, Lewis Center, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Murugesan, Saravanan & Jothiramalingam, Priyanka, $581,010

1210 Clover St, Sunbury, Nvr Inc To: Peterman, Joseph Colley & Taylor Anne, $511,450

1168 Clover St, Sunbury, Nvr Inc To: Harrison, Jason & Ann, $635,905

72 Lucca Rd, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Altvater, Dawn & Motter, Virginia, $387,915

3561 Birkland Cir, Lewis Center, Kalim, Sonya To: Liu, Kassie Nicole & Huazhou, $336,000

438 Chestnut Ave, Westerville, Urbano, Alexis To: South, Allison, $350,000

392 Westgreen Ln, Westerville, Tavella, Paolo A To: Grathwohl, Bruce R & Margaret G Trustees, $363,000

1024 Mill Stone Dr, Sunbury, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Patterson, Rodney Joshua, $529,230

99 Bluestone Ln, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Jayaraman, Vishwanath & Rajagopalan, Gayathri, $552,390

8155 Joshua Way, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Tate, Daniel J & Jennifer, $766,670

20 Bluestone Ln, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Mandanna, Jeevan Thothena & Kushalappa, Yogitha Kolumudiyana, $574,150

6132 Lawford Ln, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Livingston, David George & Maria Elena, $580,260

8152 Smiths Cir, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Schaik, Shannon Marie Van & Kime, Joshua Francis, $788,490

6225 Lawford Ln, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Phung, Tien Thuy Thao, $436,410

371 West Wind Rd, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Bhamidipati, Siva Rama Krishna & Soundarya, Katyaini, $701,923

5250 Fairlane Dr, Powell, Bingham, Christopher L To: Hauser, David & Josie, $455,000

159 Timber Oak Dr, Powell, Meeker, Darin J & June K To: Earle, William Robert & Courtney Lynn, $538,000

7373 Burson Springs Ct, Westerville, Sesay, Isatu To: Brown, Mia & Saffold, Bertrand, $456,000